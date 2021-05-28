WSGF Previews Short-Term Vacation Rental Property Backed Cryptocurrency

DALLAS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today previewed plans for the introduction of cryptocurrency to finance short-term vacation rental property businesses.

Earlier this week, WSGF announced the launch of its Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application (App), called Vaycaychella.

Vaycaychella allows anyone and everyone access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor – individuals or institutions. Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

The Vaycaychella App launch will soon include the listing of 10 target new properties in Cuba to restore and make short-term vacation rental properties expanding Vaycaychella's pilot program. The plan to finance the restoration of the 10 target properties is to offer a new cryptocurrency where holders of the cryptocurrency will be able to participate in the overall business surrounding the 10 target properties operation to include potential profit sharing.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. WSGF is in the process of changing its name to reflect the new business focus.

Vaycaychella, prior to being acquired by WSGF, built a pilot alternative finance business for short-term rental vacation properties backing a portfolio of beach rentals in the Caribbean. The pilot Vaycaychella portfolio is valued at approximately $1.2 million.

WSGF's pilot partner will now offer the 10 target properties in Cuba through the Vaycaychella App and introduce the cryptocurrency to back the development of an entire short-term vacation property rental business surrounding the 10 properties.

WSGF's pilot partner plans for the 10 target properties to be just the first in a series of similar initiatives with new cryptocurrencies launching to back multiple portfolios of approximately 10 short-term vacation rental properties each. In addition to Cuba, WSGF's pilot partner is targeting properties in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Turks and Caicos.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

