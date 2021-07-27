WSGF Publishes Vaycaychella Update To Include Latest On Name Change And P2P Finance App 2.0

DALLAS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (USOTC: WSGF) ("WSGF") today published an update on the latest developments with its new Vaycaychella business focused on making purchase financing more available to anyone looking to acquire, and/or restore and operate a short-term vacation rental property that can be market through applications that include Airbnb, VRBO and booking.com.

This update was originally scheduled to be published yesterday, but was delayed due to unexpected management schedule issues. Since Covid travel restrictions have been loosed, management has been traveling extensively and working to advance the new Vaycaychella business plan. An unexpected travel complication resulted in the delay of this update. The update is included in its entirety below:

World Series of Golf is definitely now committed to making purchase financing more available to anyone looking to acquire and/or restore and operate a short-term vacation rental property … in spite of our confusing "World Series of Golf" name.

WSGF acquired a business called Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus.

As an aside, WSGF is in negotiations to potentially sell the "World Series of Golf" name and associated intellectual property.

At the time of the acquisition, Vaycaychella had developed a pilot business demonstrating an alternative financing model to back entrepreneurs in the purchase and restoration of properties around which to build short-term rental vacation operations.

Vaycaychella had, at the time of the acquisition, backed a number of beach house properties, primarily in Cuba, that had been restored and were already available on Airbnb, VRBO, Hotels.com and Booking.com.

WSGF is in the process of changing its name to reflect the new business focus. The name change is just taking longer than we anticipated.

The name change will come with a ticker symbol change. The name change and ticker symbol change is administered by FINRA. We have applied to FINRA. The process is interactive. It involves a series of questions and responses. We believe the process is close to being finished and that a name change and ticker symbol change will soon be forthcoming. However, we can't guarantee that our assessment of the process being close to its conclusion is accurate. We have no reason to believe the name change and ticker symbol change will not be finally processed, and we have every intention of continuing in the process until the name change and ticker symbol change is completed.

From our shareholder communications, we know some people are frustrated with the length of time the name change is taking. We sincerely apologize for the length of time the process is taking and promise we remain committed to the process and seeing it through.

While we continue and wait through the name and ticker symbol change process, we are proceeding with the execution of our new business plan built around the Vaycaychella acquisition.

WSGF has recently launched a Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application (App), called Vaycaychella.

The Vaycaychella software application is based on the Vacaychella alternative financing pilot business model. The purpose of the software application is to expand Vaycaychella's pilot alternative financing model globally.

The Vaycaychella App allows anyone and everyone access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Apps such as Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor – individuals or institutions. Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

The current release of the Vacyaychella App is just an initial version of the software. A Vaycaychella 2.0 is under development now.

Additionally, Vaycaychella is partnering with its pilot client, V-Royal, to launch a cryptocurrency that will back new vacation properties. Look for more news on the cryptocurrency initiative coming soon.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

