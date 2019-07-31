WT Group Professional Named a 2019 Rising Star of Civil Engineering

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Abrams, Principal-In-Charge, Civil Engineering, at Hoffman Estates-based WT Group has been named one of the 2019 Rising Stars of Civil Engineering, identified by Civil + Structural Engineer Media. The coveted industry award recognizes young professionals whose exceptional technical capability, leadership ability and effective teaching or research has benefited the profession.

Abrams joined WT Group out of college as a Project Designer. Over the years, he rose through the ranks to Project Manager and Vice President, ultimately being named the youngest President/Principal-in-Charge in the history of the WT Group Civil Engineering division at age 35. Abrams' commitment to his profession is demonstrated by the many key projects he has successfully completed over the past 15 years. In addition, he is regularly hired by the Department of Transportation (DOT) as an expert witness. With the increasing complexity of DOT regulations, his unique expertise and knowledge have been advantageous to WT Group clients in ensuring efficient, safe and cost-effective solutions.

In addition to an extensive list of professional achievements, Abrams is a mentor to aspiring engineers, spending many hours attending career fairs, talking to them about how to find their path to success.

"All of us at the WT Group want to congratulate Todd on this well-deserved recognition of the many contributions he has made in his profession over a relatively short span of time," said Troy Triphahn, Chief Operating Officer, WT Group. "He is a tremendous asset to our team and to the many clients he serves."

Abrams and other Rising Stars designees will be honored at Zweig Group's Elevate AEC Conference in Las Vegas, Oct. 2-4, 2019.

About WT Group

Headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, the WT Group is a diversified engineering, design and consulting firm delivering the expertise of over 150 skilled professionals serving clients in all 50 states. The firm's engineering solutions include aquatic, civil, electrical, mechanical, OSP, plumbing, structural, telecommunications, along with solutions in land surveying, accessibility consulting, design and program management and construction management.

