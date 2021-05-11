WT Group Welcomes David MacDonald as Director of Business Development

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The WT Group is pleased to announce the appointment of David MacDonald as Director of Business Development. David brings to his role an extensive portfolio of strong experience and leadership in business development, construction management, procedural design, contract negotiations, team management and logistics, as well as experience in sales, marketing and communications. Among his many career accomplishments, David was very proud to lead the Design/Build efforts of four major Dining Hall Facilities for the US Air Force. He has led projects and negotiated contracts with some of the most recognized names in business and industry. He has also served as a consultant to the U.S. Department of Energy on their "America Saves" energy efficiency program.

WT Group

"David brings to the WT Group great depth of experience in project management strengthened by his track record of visionary, innovative thinking," said Troy Triphahn, President & CEO, WT Group. "In addition to a history of being able to effectively manage multiple, major projects simultaneously, he has distinguished himself as a visionary who can look ahead and come up with ideas to offer clients turnkey solutions that exceed their expectations. We are excited to have him aboard."

David's reputation as a visionary leader will play a key role in his responsibilities as Director of Business Development. One of his tasks will be the development of an ambitious Strategic Sales Plan that will lay out a roadmap to guide the organization's growth over the next 50 years. A key focus of the plan will be researching opportunities that will more broadly engage clients in utilizing the full breadth of the WT Group's single-source suite of services and capabilities.

"I am excited by the opportunity to work for an organization like the WT Group that is both customer-focused in the present and future-focused to leverage the growth opportunities ahead," David said. "The design, engineering and consulting business is changing at a faster clip than ever before. The WT Group is well positioned to seize the opportunities of a changing industry, and it will be my privilege to help the organization do that successfully."

When not practicing his formidable project management, business development and marketing skills, David enjoys following Purdue football, vacationing in Northern Wisconsin and spending time with his family.

Please join the WT Group in welcoming David to our dynamic and growing organization.

About WT Group



Headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, the WT Group is a diversified engineering, design and consulting firm delivering the expertise of over 160 skilled professionals serving clients in all 50 states. The firm's engineering solutions include aquatic, civil, electrical, mechanical, OSP, plumbing, structural, telecommunications, along with solutions in land surveying, accessibility consulting, design and program management and construction management.

