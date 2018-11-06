W&T Offshore to Present at the Capital One Securities 13th Annual Energy Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) announced today that the Company will be participating in the Capital One Securities 13th Annual Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans on December 4-6, 2018.

Tracy Krohn, W&T Offshore's Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to make a presentation on Wednesday, December 5 at 10:30 a.m. Central Time. The presentation will provide an update on the Company's operations and will be broadcast over the Internet. The webcast link to the audio presentation and accompanying slides can be accessed live and for replay from the Company's website at www.wtoffshore.com by visiting the Event Calendar in the Investor Relations section.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in approximately 48 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 650,000 gross acres, including approximately 440,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 210,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T Offshore, please visit the Company's website at www.wtoffshore.com.

