WTS International Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21, 2020 WTS International (WTS) unveiled its new brand identity. The rebrand was the result of a two-year-long strategic planning process led by the WTS International Board of Directors, under the leadership of Maggie Walsh, Chair of the International Board.

The launch is a culmination of over a year of member and chapter leader feedback and stakeholder engagement to identify important brand attributes. The attributes and qualities of the new WTS brand identity echo the forward-thinking, inspiring, inclusive nature of WTS. The new tagline—Advancing Women. Advancing Transportation—underscores the dual goals of the WTS mission of serving women transportation professionals and the transportation industry as a whole.

"The tagline highlights the progress the organization has made since its founding in 1977," Maggie Walsh, chair, International Board, vice president, strategic pursuits leader, HDR, said. "It emphasizes both parts of the WTS mission: first, to attract, sustain, connect, and advance women's careers and second, to strengthen the transportation industry."

The brand refresh has been implemented alongside a new Association Management System (AMS), website, and updated member community forum. The new and revamped systems are designed to provide new stakeholder benefits and enhance the member experience while expanding resources.

"The modernized WTS brand identity reflects years of effort at the local, regional, and international level responding to the needs of transportation professional and the transportation industry," Sara Stickler, executive director, WTS International, said. "The new brand and systems position the organization for growth and success for years to come."

WTS is an international organization of more than 8,500 transportation professionals – both women and men – with more than 60 chapters representing cities and states and provinces across North America. The mission of WTS is to "attract, sustain, connect and advance women's careers to strengthen the transportation industry" is realized through a multitude of programs, including leadership training and mentoring, networking, education, and professional development. For more information, please visit www.wtsinternational.org.

