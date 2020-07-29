WUANAP, the Smart Lifecollar that prevents people from drowning, launches Kickstarter campaign

MADRID, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just launched under the slogan "Enjoy water safely," the US patented smart lifecollar WUANAP hides inside a state-of-the-art computer system that detects whether the wearer is at risk of dying from drowning and activates a flotation device to get your nose and mouth out of the water. While drowning is the world's third leading cause of accidental death, resulting in 372,000 deaths per year and 42 per hour (source: WHOint). WUANAP has the potential to save the lives of thousands of people of all ages around the world.

The inventor and his story.

WUANAP was created by a young man from Madrid, Ignacio Cuesta, who, after a bad experience while surfing off the coast of Cantabria, realized that water sports does not have a smart safety mechanism. Realizing the importance is in keeping a person's head above water, he came up with the idea of the smart lifecollar. Featuring a motherboard with sensors coordinated by an algorithm, it detects when a person is in distress and inflates to keep their chin, nose and mouth high above the surface of the water, allowing them to breathe even while unconscious. Surprisingly, there was no product like this on the market, so after 2 years of research, design and paperwork, Ignacio obtained the U.S. patent No. 15/624,713 in April 2019.

How does it work?

If you become unconscious in the water for any reason, the neoprene collar's inflation system – also patented – is activated within five seconds of a person becoming unconscious. There are seven situations in which WUANAP is inflated: unconsciousness, immobility, panic attacks, seizures, exceeding your breath-holding limit, pressing the manual panic button and screaming underwater. The moment Wuanap is activated, it will launch a SOS signal to the Wuanap users nearby, and also to lifeguards. Aside from being a useful, practical, and comfortable safety system that is unprecedented in the market, WUANAP can be linked to a smartphone app where you can view all the performance data collected by your smart lifecollar.

Available for purchase

WUANAP will be available for use in the spring of 2021 but is available for purchase now with early bird discount through the Kickstarter platform. www.wuanap.com

