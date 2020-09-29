Wuanap, the startup that created the first Smart Lifecollar that prevents drowning, begins its single external round of funding

MADRID, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spanish company Wuanap has created the world's first smart life-saving collar in the hands of its founder Ignacio Cuesta, who has started its second round of financing. The goal is to obtain funds to finance the manufacturing phase and pre-launch of this innovative product, never before on the market. Patented worldwide, the Smart Lifecollar covers a basic need for safety in the water, respecting the user's freedom of movement, which hasn't been created until now.

In the words of Ignacio himself, "we have created a new category on an intelligent safety element for water, where we will be the only players for 20 years, but with the responsibility of democratizing the product as much as possible due to the social impact that it entails." And it is that, at present, accidental death by drowning in water is a real problem that affects 372,000 people every year around the world and against which there is no intelligent safety mechanism that prevents the drowning of any athlete, child, or water rescue team.

At the beginning of this round of financing, the project had a valuation of 4.5 million euros. Wuanap has been able to extend the already confirmed United States patent worldwide. The patent was carried out to protect the product in its entirety, including the prototype's design phases, verification of the algorithm patterns, invention and patent of the inflation system without CO2 cartridge. This process also included the construction of the Collar4life SL company and the creation of the Wuanap brand, with its respective visual identity and brand soul.

The product makes self-financing of the startup's activity viable, so this will be the only financing round. The 180,000 euros of the minimum objective has already been raised to date. The minimum necessary is 500,000 and a maximum of 1 million to launch the product in 2021, with previous tests in professionals of each beta product discipline.

Want the product? https://www.wuanap.com

How does it work? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQu_s_4sv4M and https://www.instagram.com/wuanap/

SOURCE Wuanap

