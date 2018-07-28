Wuhan "Bespoke Time" Activity Helps a Dominican Fan Realize His Dream of Traveling in Wuhan

WUHAN, China, July 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In midsummer, "Bespoke Time" activity, sponsored by the Wuhan Tourism Development Commission, came to a successful conclusion. Jaime, a fan of Wuhan from Dominican Republic, became the lucky one to win the opportunity of traveling in Wuhan. Previously, Jaime could only make "virtual tourist photos" on-line. Recently, a tour to Wuhan made Jaime feel that her dream finally become a reality, and it was so amazing. In Wuhan, Jaime visited Hubu Alley, the Yellow Crane Tower, the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge, and other renowned scenic spots. She tasted Hot Dry Noodles, Fried Rice Buns, Rice-wine Egg Soup and other local food.

Currently, the Wuhan Tourism Development Commission boasts nearly 310 thousand followers at overseas new media platforms. Wuhan "Bespoke Time" activity has registered nearly 9 million views and reached out to around 7 million global viewers. Several overseas well-traveled people and 30 home tourism bureaus and agencies have posted the activity in real-time. All these have greatly enhanced the fame of the activity, making Wuhan more visible worldwide as a place with ever-changing cityscape.

In the future, the Wuhan Tourism Development Commission will make more efforts to expand overseas tourism market, and work to cater to the needs of tourists there. It will leverage on overseas new media platforms to explore new models of tourism promotion and seek to shape a superb tourism marketing brand of the Chinese government.

SOURCE Wuhan Tourism Development Committee