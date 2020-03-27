Wunder Mobility Acquires Leading Car Rental Technology Provider KEAZ

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunder Mobility announced today that it has acquired the technology and talent of Australia-based car-sharing and rental technology provider, KEAZ . KEAZ's technology allows companies ranging from rental agencies, car dealerships and corporates to provide users with shared access to vehicles via a customized mobile application and powerful back-office management tool. Its global customer base spans Asia Pacific and North America with a roster of clients that includes Toyota, Lexus, Envoy and Merchants Fleet to name a few.

"This is clearly a period of economic uncertainty in the mobility space and we're doing everything we can to invest in the future of our industry," said Wunder Mobility Co-Founder and President Sam Baker. "Our acquisition of KEAZ is in direct response to our customers' requests for more functionality in the area of rental operations in order to increase utilization rates of vehicles and lowering costs. With this acquisition, our customers will have expanded access to world-class technology that specifically works with the needs of rental operators and beyond."

As part of the deal, KEAZ team members, including founder and CTO Tim Bos, will be joining the Wunder Mobility team as it continues to invest in further development of the technology under the Wunder Rent brand. The KEAZ team members will remain in Australia.

"Wunder Mobility has built an impressive team and technology offerings and we are very excited to be joining its ecosystem," said Bos. "There are many synergies between our companies and this transition will provide us with the opportunity to take the KEAZ technology to the next level, together."

Wunder Mobility is making a concerted effort to best serve its customers during a volatile time. Recently, Wunder's CEO published a blog post outlining the steps the company is taking to meet their business needs. The KEAZ announcement is one in a series of investments Wunder will be making in the coming months to stay on the cutting edge with their product offerings while supporting the mobility sector.

About Wunder Mobility

Wunder Mobility is Europe's fastest-growing mobility technology company, with a growing presence in North America. The company is providing turn-key solutions that enable companies and cities worldwide to provide clean, convenient, and accessible mobility. Over 60 partners in 70+ cities on six continents use the Wunder Mobility platform to launch and scale new mobility services, manage and finance fleets of shared vehicles, optimize daily operations and improve urban planning and traffic management. The company's headquarters and engineering offices are located in Germany, with a US office in Los Angeles.

More information can be found at Wunder Mobility's website or on social media on Twitter at @WunderMobility.

