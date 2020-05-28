Wunder Mobility Launches Wunder Vehicles to Provide Hardware for Mobility Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunder Mobility, a global mobility technology company, today announced the launch of its Wunder Vehicles product alongside an exclusive business-to-business partnership with Yadea , the world's largest manufacturer of light electric vehicles based in China. The launch of Wunder Vehicles marks Wunder Mobility's official expansion into the vehicles market and the transition from a pure software company to a one-stop mobility company.

The Wunder Vehicles product provides all of the services customers need to launch a fleet-sharing company from start to finish, without having to interface with multiple companies and organizations to launch their businesses. Wunder Vehicles includes electric vehicles implemented with IoT devices, Wunder Mobility software, consulting services, data and reporting, and financing options. The Wunder Vehicles team handles negotiations with manufacturers, logistics, storage, and financing options in order to make the vehicle selection process seamless and hassle-free for its customers.

"Many entrepreneurs dream of starting a fleet-sharing company only to realize how much of a hassle it is to ship vehicles to their markets and how difficult getting financing in place can be without having existing knowledge of this process," said Tobias Langwieler, head of Wunder Vehicles at Wunder Mobility. "These difficulties are exacerbated during the current COVID-19 pandemic, and potential founders require guidance and support to reach their goals now more than ever. Wunder Vehicles will allow our customers to launch mobility services with Wunder Mobility software and Yadea vehicles, as well as other hardware partners, all through the white glove customer experience Wunder Mobility is known for."

By partnering with Yadea, Wunder Mobility is bringing state-of-the-art electric vehicles to fleet-sharing companies around the world. Partnering directly with a manufacturer allows Wunder Mobility to have direct access to sourcing vehicles for its clients during a time when it can be difficult to work with foreign supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Wunder Mobility is an outstanding leader in the mobility space, and we're excited to partner with them to provide customers new travel solutions for the industry in Europe and Wunder Mobility's other markets," said Heidi Zang, senior overseas director at Yadea. "Our goal through this partnership is to promote environmentally friendly and safe vehicles to best serve our customers worldwide and further establish both Yadea and Wunder Mobility as industry leaders."

