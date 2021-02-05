WunderWish Brings Birthdays a Safe Alternative to the Problem of Spraying Germs onto the Cake When Blowing Out Candles by Mouth
WunderWish is a fun and safe alternative to blowing out birthday candles; simply aim it at the candles and hand-push air to extinguish them.
Feb 05, 2021, 08:38 ET
NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WunderWish announces the launch of the WunderWish Birthday Kit. 2021 has seen an increase in concern about germs spreading onto cakes when blowing candles out by mouth. The WunderWish hand-held air pump is a fun and safe alternative to blowing out birthday candles; simply aim it at the candles and hand-push air to extinguish them. Included: 6" WunderWish hand-pump and 12 candles. MSRP $8.99
About WunderWish
Inspired by Julia Basile, a Kindergarten Teacher - Ms. Basile saw a need for children to safely celebrate their birthdays, either in a small family setting or a multi-child party. Basile knew if children blew out birthday candles with their mouths, they would spread germs onto the cake. The WunderWish hand-held air pump is a fun and safe alternative to blowing out birthday candles; simply aim it at the candles and hand-push air to extinguish them. Child-friendly and fun to use!
