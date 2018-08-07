Wurk Unveils New Website, Helping Cannabis Businesses Customize HR and Payroll Solutions

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurk, the first and only workforce management company for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website created by Sponge, a leading design and branding agency based in Chicago. The website is designed to help cannabis businesses of all sizes discover the technology they need, while learning about Wurk's updated offerings to provide managed HR and payroll services.

While undergoing the design process, the Wurk team recognized that cannabis businesses range greatly in size, scale, geography and area of expertise, resulting in a variety of different needs. To address this, Wurk collaborated with Sponge to create a website that reflects the flexible nature of the company's product offerings, ranging from hands-on managed services for small and midsized businesses, to self-serve technology platforms for enterprise level cannabis companies.

The website allows visitors the ability to drill-down on the services they want, between payroll, scheduling and HR, or simply self-identify their businesses so the Wurk team can easily prescribe a solution that fits their needs and scale.

"Wurk is unlike any other mainstream payroll and HR provider because we understand cannabis businesses and strive to protect their missions," said Heather Smyth, Director of Marketing at Wurk. "The new website captures Wurk's distinct offerings in a bold and vibrant framework that puts the people of the industry at the forefront, as they are our most important focus."

In addition to the functional features that the website provides, Wurk also included some fun additions for companies to utilize, including an integration with the EnjoyWurk Spotify account, which allows users to listen to specially designed playlists for cannabis operators, including the "All Things 420" and "Case of the Mondaze" playlists.

"Cannabis is a highly creative industry with inspired entrepreneurs leading the way through unchartered territory. Our aim was to capture that same energy, excitement and individuality the entrepreneurs are bringing to this fast-growing space," said Paul Brourman, Chief Creative Officer and CEO of Sponge. "We're proud to partner with Wurk as they bring their expertise to this nascent industry, providing entrepreneurs the peace of mind to avoid pitfalls and focus on their creativity."

To experience Wurk's new website and all of its features for yourself, please visit www.enjoywurk.com.

About Wurk



Wurk exists to help protect cannabis businesses in the face of uncertain regulatory environments through an all-in-one workforce management solution. The intuitive platform automates the most complicated and risk-prone processes involved with recruiting, scheduling, tax compliance, and payroll. For more information visit www.enjoywurk.com.

About Sponge Chicago



A forum for innovative branding and marketing, curiosity, smart creativity and forward thinking strategic leadership. The model brings high caliber talent together in agile teams to solve business challenges without boundaries or preconceived notions around how it gets done. Sponge client experience includes McDonald's, CIBC, Kohler, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, AutoZone, Kerrygold, Luxottica, TicketsNow (LiveNation) and Penguin Publishing. For more information, visit www.spongechicago.com.

