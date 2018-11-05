Wurl Powers Select Video Programming on Samsung's TV Plus Service

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurl today announced it has entered into an agreement with Samsung to power select programming on Samsung's new TV Plus service. Integrated with millions of Samsung Smart TVs, TV Plus is a revolutionary new Internet-based TV service delivering a bundle of live channels and on-demand content from multiple media brands.

For Samsung Smart TV owners, the Samsung and Wurl partnership provides effortless access to a growing bundle of high quality, broadband-delivered 24/7 TV channels and on-demand content. For video producers, Wurl provides an easy on-ramp to deliver their programming to the world's largest installed base of smart TVs.

"TV Plus provides enormous validation of the unstoppable migration of TV to the Internet," said Sean Doherty, CEO of Wurl. "Samsung is breaking down the legacy TV silos and providing video producers with a more open opportunity to reach viewers and generate revenue."

About Wurl

Wurl is the global leader in connecting the world's top video producers with the world's biggest video services. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build global distribution for branded linear channels, live events and VOD. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com.

