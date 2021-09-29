Wursta Brings on Peter Hoff as Vice President of Cyber Security and Risk

AUSTIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wursta , a premier Google Partner and technology advisor, announced the appointment of Peter Hoff as the company's new Vice President of Cyber Security and Risk. Hoff, who's collaborated with Google for more than a decade on security aspects of its business solutions, will expand Wursta's security products and advisory services. This will include risk assessments, as well as development of roadmaps to ensure compliance and protection from security threats, phishing attacks and complexities of evolving mobile workforces.

"The rapid changes businesses of all sizes are currently experiencing, from remote and hybrid workplaces, to increasing needs for digital transformation, present new security risks that cannot be overlooked," said Matt Wursta, CEO and Founder of Wursta. "Peter Hoff brings to our team a tremendous amount of real-world experience and standout credentials that will greatly benefit our customers as they navigate the 'new normal' and adopt new technologies to make their businesses successful."

Hoff has over 30 years experience working in Information Technology, beginning with the Air Force where he supported communications systems mainframes. Most recently, Hoff served as Senior Director, Information Security and Compliance, CISO at Pet Valu where he worked to expand and secure the company's eCommerce technologies and retail solutions. Hoff also served as Director of Information Security at JM Family Enterprises, a national automotive distributor, where he addressed technological challenges and emerging cyber threats. He also served as Executive Director at Kaplan Higher Education where he orchestrated the alignment of information security programs across five businesses, in 90 locations, throughout the US and EU. Hoff also held Information Security positions in the financial sector at both BankAtlantic and Alaska USA Federal Credit Union.

"As Wursta continues to grow, I am delighted to join its talented team to build an enterprise-class security practice and further expand the Wursta suite-of-services," commented Hoff. "I look forward to helping Wursta's customers confront their security challenges head on."

Hoff received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and Occupational Education from Wayland Baptist University. He holds a CISSP certification as well as a registered CMMC-AB Practitioner Certification.

About Wursta

Wursta is a Premier Google Partner and technology advisor that specializes in Google Workspace and Google Cloud products.They work side by side to help people make good technology decisions and grow their businesses in ways they wouldn't have the ability to do otherwise. This helps organizations develop cultures of continuous innovation powered by real-time collaboration. The company was founded in 2014 by Matt Wursta and for two years in a row ranked in the top 500 of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies. For more information visit https://wursta.com/ .

