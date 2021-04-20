Würth Additive Group Signs Agreement To Distribute ARBURG 3D Printers Across US And Canada

"The ARBURG Plastic Freeforming (APF) technology allows us to tap into a whole new range of options for industrial additive manufacturing," said AJ Strandquist, chief executive officer for Würth Additive Group. "Our customers will benefit from the adaptability of the freeformer, as it allows for maximum customization through an extensive materials database. We continue to fill in the gaps for our customers who are adopting additive and provide support in every avenue they need to be successful. Adding the ARBURG system adds yet another level of additive service."

"We are excited to continue to grow our additive strategic supplier portfolio by partnering with ARBURG," said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America. "The formation of our new company, Würth Additive Group, was critical as we continue to deliver and expand on enabling, implementing, and supporting digital supply chain solutions that are dependable and beneficial for our customers to operate and ultimately supply them with process and cost efficiencies."

"The extensive expertise and high-level portfolio that makes Wurth Additive Group a serious player in the industry also makes them an ideal partner to offer ARBURG's additive technology," says Gerry Berberian, National Sales Manager for Additive at ARBURG Inc. "We are excited to work with Wurth Additive to make ARBURG's game changing APF technology more accessible to a wider community of manufacturers across the nation."

Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company, began providing additive solutions to customers in late 2017 with rapid prototyping and printing production tools. It now offers full digital Kanban solutions by integrating 3D printing technology into existing Würth vendor-managed inventory programs. The group continues to expand its strategic supplier portfolio and supports customers with a wide range of printers, additive engineering expertise, digital inventory and cloud storage, and materials for industrial applications. Its digital supply chain strategy includes additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital part files, and inventory assessment software that help customers leverage existing technology and find significant cost savings while reducing operational risk.

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company. As a part of the Würth Group founded in 1945, WINA is a privately held, family-owned business that believes collaboration and partnerships make better business. They have strategically aligned a collective of companies: Würth Action Bolt, Würth Adams, Würth Additive Group, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth SW Industry (Würth Brazil), Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Oliver H. Van Horn, and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America that allow industries to have better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As industry solution drivers, WINA works together onsite by offering products and services such as 3D printing and additive services, digital Kanban, construction services, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. With over 420,000 parts in their international supply chain, WINA not only provides each customer with an extensive global reach but also a local feel from a deep investment in an ever-expanding network of North American locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Würth Industry North America Key facts:

110 locations across North America , Mexico , and Brazil

, , and More than 2,000 employees

More than 420,000 standard parts

Part of the Würth Group, $15B+, which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 78,000 employees

