WÜRTH ADDITIVE GROUP SIGNS AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE KURTZ ERSA 3D PRINTERS

The agreement broadens Würth Additive Group's ability to support high-end production through Kurtz Ersa's proprietary Perfect Angle Printing technology. The Alpha 140's fiber-coupled diode laser is guided coaxially to the powder bed, enabling a constant focus diameter across the entire build space and creating optimal properties for metal processing. Through innovative re-engineering, they have removed up to 40% of the machine's cost and a historical point of failure seen on other systems making it a true plug 'n produce machine.

"Kurtz Ersa and Würth have had a long and productive history as customer and supplier," said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America. "By reimagining status quo inventory management, we can drive down costs, not by cutting corners but instead by intelligent engineering. We're happy to support our customers through more efficient and profitable inventory solutions."

"Kurtz Ersa has been creating well-built and sustainable products for over 200 years," said AJ Strandquist, chief executive officer of Würth Additive Group. "The innovations they have brought to the market since 1779 are remarkable, from their initial business of a water-driven hammer to soldering, to molding equipment, they truly understand the needs of a manufacturing environment, and we are excited to present this innovation and technology to our customers."

"Partnering with Würth Additive Group will give Kurtz Ersa Inc. a significant boost in bringing the Alpha 140 to the American market and Würth customers," says Albrecht Beck, president and COO of Kurtz Ersa America. "The extensive knowledge and experience with metal 3D printing brought by Würth Additive Group, combined with Kurtz Ersa's track record of producing market-leading technologies and top-rated service will allow us to elevate customer capabilities and support."

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1+ billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest industrial distributor. Within the Würth Group, founded in 1945, WINA is a privately held, family-owned business that believes collaboration and partnerships make business better. The company has strategically aligned, customer-centric market divisions, including Industrial, MRO, Safety, & Metalworking, Construction, and Specialty, that deliver better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As global supply chain solution drivers, WINA offers total security through its products and services, including additive manufacturing, digital inventory, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. With more than 420,000 parts in their international supply chain, WINA provides each customer with an extensive global network and local knowledge from deep investment in its network of distribution centers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company is the creator of the global series Würth Knowing, the industry's first fastener education YouTube series. For more information on Würth Industry North America, visit wurthindustry.com and find Würth Industry North America on LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Würth Industry North America key facts:

Strategic network of distribution centers across North America , Mexico , and Brazil

, , and More than 2,300 employees

More than 420,000 standard parts

Part of the Würth Group, $15B+, which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 83,000 employees

About Würth Additive Group

Wurth Additive Group, led by CEO AJ Strandquist, launched in April 2021 to provide expanded industrial 3D printing products and services, including financing and rental options. Würth Industry North America began providing additive solutions to customers in late 2017 with rapid prototyping and printing production tools. It now offers complete digital Kanban solutions by integrating 3D printing technology in its existing vendor-managed inventory programs. The group aims to streamline customers' supply chain and increase adaptability through additive manufacturing and digital inventory. For more information on Würth Additive Group, visit shop.wurthindustry.com and find Würth Additive Group on Instagram.

About Kurtz Ersa

Kurtz Ersa is a globally active machine manufacturer and a diversified technology group. It was founded in 1779 and is owner-managed in the 7th generation. As a technology and market leader in the fields of Electronics Production Equipment, Molding Machines and Automation it optimizes the manufacturing processes of its customers. As "Global Family" the group realizes innovative solutions around the globe, which always know only one goal: highest quality!

In autumn 2020, Kurtz Ersa entered the market of additive manufacturing. With the signing of the cooperation agreement between Kurtz Ersa and Laser Melting Innovations GmbH & Co. KG, the foundation stone was laid for the products of the metal 3D printing in the Future Business division at Kurtz GmbH & Co. KG. The experience and know-how of processing metal, aluminum and other materials is now feeding into our offer of 3D metal printing. Having started with the entry-model Alpha 140, a best-price 3D metal printer, the development of a revolutionary 3D multi-head printer which will set new standards in the industrialization of additive manufacturing in the metallic sector is currently in full swing.

Kurtz Ersa key facts:

Turnover in 2020: € 230 mio.

7 production plants in Germany , North America and China

, and 9 international subsidiaries

More than 1,200 employees globally, 60 in North America

For further information about Kurtz Ersa please visit www.kurtzersa.com or go to the following social media accounts:

LinkedIn: https://de.linkedin.com/company/kurtz-ersa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/globalaheadsustainable/

or https://de-de.facebook.com/Schaumstoffmaschinen.Giessereimaschinen/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KurtzErsaChannel/featured

or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXpJARl6j9Sh0S5SGdONQiA

