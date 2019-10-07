Würth Industry North America Acquires Fasco Fastener

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Industry North America (WINA) announced today that it has acquired Fasco Fastener, a strong brand and 40 year distributor of stainless steel, silicon bronze, and brass fasteners to the wholesale, OEM and large retailer trade. The purchase will better serve the needs of Würth Industry's customers in the recreational marine market, as well as the solar and general manufacturing market.

The acquisition of Fasco fits into Würth Industry's strategy to provide expert supply chain solutions of industrial fasteners, safety, and MRO products and complements Würth Industry's strength in the marine market from Marine Fasteners, the premier distributor of stainless steel fasteners for marine OEMs. Fasco Fastener, together with Marine Fasteners, will provide expanded services to customers across the US, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil.

"Würth Industry has strong growth targets, both organically and through key acquisitions. This investment represents an important strategic opportunity to offer better supply chain solutions and cost savings for manufacturers across North America," said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America.

"Fasco Fastener adds to our capacity and geographic presence to better service our customers," said Keith Brantley, managing director of Marine Fasteners, headquartered in Sanford, Fl. "Fasco complements our overall stainless steel, brass, and silicone bronze fastener offering so we both can now provide a larger product selection to the marine, solar, and the general manufacturing industry."

"We are excited to partner with Würth because it not only maintains Fasco's history of outstanding quality and excellent service, but also enhances our offering to our customers. The Fasco brand name will continue as a division of Marine Fasteners, and our customers will continue to receive the same high quality packaging that they are used to. The acquisition will be good for both our customers and employees, and we are proud to be part of the Würth family," said Scott Miller, past president and co-owner of Fasco Fastener.

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 Billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company. WINA is a strategically aligned collective of companies: Würth Adams, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Würth. Van Horn, and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America. Through the pairing of more than 420,000 parts with a myriad of services, WINA provides custom solutions for almost every industry. Würth products and services include engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners and MRO/industrial supplies. In addition, WINA systems ensure security and quality control through superior supply chain management. For more information on Würth Industry North America, go to wurthindustry.com.

For news updates from Würth Industry North America visit:

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/wurth-industry-north-america

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/WurthIndustry

Twitter – @WurthIndustry

Würth Industry North America Key facts:

110 locations across North America , Mexico , and Brazil

, , and More than 2,000 employees

More than 420,000 standard parts

Part of the Würth Group, which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 78,000 employees

SOURCE Würth Industry North America