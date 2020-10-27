Würth Industry North America Acquires Techni-Tool, Inc

This acquisition fits into Würth Industry's strategy to provide expert supply chain solutions of industrial fasteners, safety, and MRO products and complements Wurth Industry's strength in the metalworking market from Würth Van Horn, the premier distributor of fabrication products for OEMs. The Louisiana Assets of Techni-Tool, together with Würth Van Horn, will provide expanded services to customers across the US, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil.

"Würth Industry has strong growth targets, both organically and through key acquisitions. This investment represents an important strategic opportunity to expand our metalworking and fabrication services and offer better supply chain solutions and cost savings for manufacturers across North America," said Dan Hill, Chief Executive Officer for Würth Industry North America, "Acting on an opportunity to grow during a pandemic shows the financial strength of the Würth Group and our commitment to growing and serving our customers."

"TTI adds to our capacity and geographic presence to better service our customers, said Eric Wilk, Vice President, East Region, Würth Industry North America. "We look forward to this partnership and servicing the TTI customers in Louisiana in a greater capacity in the future. We are here to support and grow their business."

"We are excited to partner with Würth because it not only maintains Techni-Tool's history of outstanding quality and successful partnerships but also enhances available offerings to our customers. Customers will continue to receive the same high-quality products and support that they are used to. With the support of a global company, they will have greater resources and inventory expansion. The acquisition is the best choice for both our customers and employees, as joining the Würth family will equate to business growth", said Zach Tuner, CEO of Techni-Tool.

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 Billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company. WINA is a strategically aligned collective of companies consisting of more than 110 locations across North America. Through the pairing of more than 420,000 parts with a myriad of services, WINA provides custom solutions for almost every industry. Würth products and services include engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners and MRO/industrial supplies. In addition, WINA systems ensure security and quality control through superior supply chain management. For more information on Würth Industry North America, go to wurthindustry.com.

