WÜSTHOF Appoints Tom Fowler as President, Wüsthof Americas

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WÜSTHOF is pleased to announce the hire of Tom Fowler to lead the company's Americas business unit. He will be based out of the company's Norwalk, Connecticut, office and will report to WÜSTHOF's global CEO Jan-Patrick Schmitz.

Fowler joins WÜSTHOF as the company continues its evolution from a Solingen-based knife manufacturer to a global premium consumer brand. With more than 30 years of executive leadership across multiple categories around the world, he will lead all aspects of the company's operation throughout the region. Fowler joins the company from Polar Electro USA, a venerable brand in the sports wearable tech industry, where he led the turnaround and revitalization of the USA business. His background also includes diverse leadership roles with prestige brands such as Nike, Cervelo, Wilson Sporting Goods and Intel. Seven years of his career were spent in Europe as well as 11 in Canada.

"The role of President of the Americas is pivotal as we execute our strategic growth plan throughout the region," said Jan-Patrick Schmitz, CEO of WÜSTHOF. "Tom's experience will bring a whole-systems competency to our organization as we build our teams and infrastructure to meet these goals. His passion for sales and marketing along with his in-depth understanding of distribution, operations and finance make him uniquely qualified to lead during these challenging but exciting times."

"I'm absolutely delighted to be joining WÜSTHOF at such an exciting time in the company's storied history," added Fowler. "The brand has earned an incredible reputation with consumers and professionals alike. We now have an amazing opportunity to innovate our approach and to optimize the business, all with the goal of serving entirely new groups of consumers in the United States, Canada, Central and South America. I could not be more energized by the challenge."

Founded in 1814 in Solingen, Germany, WÜSTHOF is a seventh-generation, family-owned producer of fine cutlery, manufacturing knives solely in the City of Blades. With over two centuries of family craftsmanship, WÜSTHOF has a long tradition of creating memorable moments among families in the kitchen, the heart of the home. WÜSTHOF knives are chosen by home cooks, aspiring food artisans and acclaimed chefs worldwide. WÜSTHOF knives elevate and simplify food preparation, making cooking more enjoyable.

For more information, please visit www.wusthof.com.

WÜSTHOF USA, Inc.

