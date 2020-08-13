WuXi AppTec Achieved Strong Growth in First-Half of 2020 with China Sites Resuming Full Operations

WuXi AppTec Second-Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue Up 29.4% YoY to RMB4,044 Million

Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company Up 111.0% YoY to RMB1,414 Million

Diluted EPS Up 110.3% YoY to RMB0.61

Adjusted Non-IFRS Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company Up 43.1% YoY to RMB942 Million

Adjusted Diluted Non-IFRS EPS Up 46.4% YoY to RMB0.41

WuXi AppTec's Results for the First-Half of 2020

Revenue Up 22.7% YoY to RMB7,231 Million

Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company Up 62.5% YoY to RMB1,717 Million

Diluted EPS Up 60.9% YoY to RMB0.74

Adjusted Non-IFRS Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company Up 28.9% YoY to RMB1,519 Million

Adjusted Diluted Non-IFRS EPS Up 29.4% YoY to RMB0.66

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (stock code: 603259.SH / 2359.HK), a company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients, is pleased to announce its reviewed financial results for the first half of 2020 (Reporting Period).

All financials disclosed in this press release are prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue grew 29.4% YoY to RMB4,044 million . Our laboratories and manufacturing facilities in China resumed full operations and were met with an increased demand from overseas customers. Consequently, we achieved strong revenue growth in the second quarter, driven by robust demand, increase in capacity utilization and efficient operations.

- Our China-based laboratory services realized revenue of RMB2,060 million , representing a YoY growth of 31.5%.

- Our CDMO/CMO services realized revenue of RMB1,314 million , representing a YoY growth of 43.9%.

- Our U.S.-based laboratory services realized revenue of RMB394 million , representing a YoY growth of 0.7%.

- Our clinical research and other CRO services realized revenue of RMB271 million , representing a YoY growth of 7.4%.

. Adjusted EBITDA grew 22.7% YoY to RMB1,415 million .

. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company grew 111.0% YoY to RMB1,414 million . Fair value gain of our investment portfolio increased from RMB134 million in the second quarter of 2019 to RMB1,044 million in the same period this year.

[1] If prepared under Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises of PRC, the gross profit grew 27.7% YoY to RMB1,570 million. Gross profit margin was 38.8%, lower than the 39.4% achieved in the same period last year. [2] Three months ended June 30, 2019 and three months ended June 30, 2020, we had a fully-diluted weighted average share count of 2,284 million and 2,302 million ordinary shares, respectively.

First Half of 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue grew 22.7% YoY to RMB7,231 million , attributable to the timely implementation of our Business Continuity Plan, as well as the strong growth of our China -based laboratory services and CDMO/CMO services in response to the increased demand from our overseas customers.

- Our China-based laboratory services realized revenue of RMB3,780 million , representing a YoY growth of 26.5%.

- Our CDMO/CMO services realized revenue of RMB2,162 million , representing a YoY growth of 25.8%.

- Our U.S.-based laboratory services realized revenue of RMB782 million , representing a YoY growth of 10.1%.

- Our clinical research and other CRO services realized revenue of RMB500 million , representing a YoY growth of 5.9%.

. Adjusted EBITDA grew 20.7% YoY to RMB2,450 million .

. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company grew 62.5% YoY to RMB1,717 million . Fair value gain of our investment portfolio increased from RMB55 million loss in the first half of 2019 to RMB939 million gain in the same period this year.

[3] If prepared under Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises of PRC, the gross profit grew 16.7% YoY to RMB2,668 million. Gross profit margin was 36.9%, lower than the 38.8% achieved in the same period last year. [4] Six months ended June 30, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2020, we had a fully-diluted weighted average share count of 2,284 million and 2,301 million ordinary shares, respectively.

First Half 2020 Business Highlights

During the reporting period, we added about 600 new customers, increasing our active customer count to more than 4,000. Our "long-tail" strategy and "Follow the Customer/Follow the Project/Follow the Molecule" business model continued to perform very well.

- Our global platform continued to enable innovation worldwide. During the reporting period, our overseas customers contributed RMB5,546 million revenue, representing a YoY growth of 22.3%. Our China customers contributed RMB1,686 million revenue, representing a YoY growth of 23.9%.

- We continued to expand our customer base and retain existing customers. During the reporting period, our existing customers contributed RMB6,831 million revenue, representing a YoY growth of 22.5%. Our newly added customers contributed RMB401 million revenue, representing a YoY growth of 26.7%.

- We continued to execute our "long-tail" strategy and increased our support to large global pharmaceutical companies. During the reporting period, our global "long-tail" customers and China -based customers contributed RMB4,926 million revenue, representing a YoY growth of 28.7%. The top 20 global pharmaceutical companies contributed RMB2,305 million revenue, representing a YoY growth of 11.6%.

-We continued to increase customer conversion and enhance synergies across our platform. During the reporting period, customers using services from more than one of our business units contributed RMB6,151 million revenue, representing a YoY growth of 31.8%.

We anticipated the industry trend early on and empowered our global customers with cutting-edge technology. To highlight a few examples, we offered:

- New mechanism of actions (MOA): our PROTAC platform maintained strong momentum, enabling over 40 biotech customers and resulting in revenue growth of over 23%.

- New modalities: we further strengthened our oligonucleotide and peptide drug discovery and development capabilities in our China -based laboratory services, providing services to over 1,000 oligonucleotide and peptide projects, including library synthesis, custom synthesis, modification, route development, and kg scale non-GMP manufacturing.

In our success-based drug discovery service unit, we submitted IND filings for 13 new chemical entities (NCE) for our customers and obtained 9 CTAs. As of June 30, 2020 , we have cumulatively submitted 98 NCE IND filings with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for our customers and obtained 66 CTAs. As of June 30, 2020 , there is 1 project in Phase III clinical trial, 8 projects in Phase II clinical trials, and 54 projects in Phase I clinical trials.

, we have cumulatively submitted 98 NCE IND filings with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for our customers and obtained 66 CTAs. As of , there is 1 project in Phase III clinical trial, 8 projects in Phase II clinical trials, and 54 projects in Phase I clinical trials. Our safety assessment services achieved very strong growth due to a surge in customer demand and increased capacity.

-based customers, we have 26 Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) projects in progress, including 4 commercial projects. Our cell and gene therapies CDMO services enabled customers globally. During the reporting period:

- Our laboratories and facilities in the U.S. provided services for 31 clinical stage projects, including 22 projects in Phase I clinical trials and 9 projects in Phase II/III clinical trials. In July 2020 , we signed a late-phase manufacturing contract with a customer for its allogeneic cell therapy product, which is currently undergoing FDA priority review. As more of our customers enter late stage development in 2021, we expect our capacity utilization rate to further increase.

- Our laboratories and facilities in China added more customers and projects. In addition, we entered into a long-term partnership with our first customer for a commercial manufacturing project.

- Our clinical development team provided services to more than 130 projects for our clients in China and the U.S. and completed the registration trials for 5 products.

. First Half 2020 capabilities enhancement and capacities expansion:

- In January 2020 , we started construction of a new drug product development and production facility at our CDMO subsidiary STA's Wuxi site. This facility will not only improve the development and production capacity of solid dosages, but will also be capable of sterile drug product development, clinical trial material production and commercial scale manufacturing.

Management Comment

Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec, said, "We achieved strong growth in the first half of 2020, in spite of the impact of COVID-19 on our China-based laboratory services in the first quarter, U.S.-based laboratory services in the second quarter, and clinical research services. Our revenue grew 22.7% year-over-year to RMB7,231 million and our adjusted Non-IFRS net profit grew 28.9% year-over-year to RMB1,519 million. Strong performance from our China-based laboratory services and CDMO/CMO services mitigated any challenges faced by our U.S.-based laboratory services and clinical research services."

"Our global enabling platform and 'Follow the Customer/Follow the Project/Follow the Molecule' strategy continued to perform very well. China-based laboratory services and CDMO/CMO services resumed full operations and achieved robust growth, attributable to increased business opportunities and improved utilization and efficiency. Our U.S.-based laboratory services, clinical research and other CRO services segments, although severely impacted by COVID-19, still realized revenue growth and our backlog continued to improve quarter-over-quarter. In regard to the Company's financial position, in August 2020 we completed the placing of new H shares, receiving approximately HK$7.29 billion in net proceeds, providing the Company with a strong balance sheet for investments, business expansion and potential M&A."

Dr. Ge Li concluded, "2020 has been a year full of challenges and opportunities. We achieved solid growth in the first half of 2020 as a result of the combined efforts of all our employees and support from our customers globally. We are determined to navigate through the challenges posed by COVID-19 in partnership with our global customers, and are committed to working alongside our customers and partners in the global healthcare community to keep the R&D and manufacturing engine humming. The fundamentals of our business remain very strong and we expect to deliver a strong second half. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on enabling our global partners and doing the right thing for patients in order to realize our vision that 'every drug can be made and every disease can be treated.'"

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS and Adjusted Non-IFRS Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company[5]

RMB Million Three

months

ended June

30, 2020 Three

months

ended June

30, 2019 Six

months

ended June

30, 2020 Six

months

ended June

30, 2019 Profit Attributable to the

owners of the Company 1,414.1 670.3 1,717.2 1,056.8 Add:







Share-based

compensation expenses 158.7 31.0 275.3 62.7 Convertible bonds

issuance expenses 1.3 - 2.5 - Fair value loss from

derivative component of

convertible bonds 502.1 - 486.8 - Foreign exchange

related (gains)/losses 36.1 (18.0) 20.3 81.3 Amortization of

acquired intangible assets

from merge and acquisition 8.8 7.1 17.6 12.4 Non-IFRS Net Profit

Attributable to the Owners

of the Company 2,121.1 690.3 2,519.6 1,213.2 Add:







Realized and

unrealized gains from

venture investments (1,184.3) (45.6) (1,013.2) (54.7) Realized and

unrealized share of losses

of joint ventures 5.6 14.0 12.4 20.2 Adjusted Non-IFRS net

profit attributable to the

owners of the Company 942.4 658.6 1,518.7 1,178.7

[5] If the sum of the data below is inconsistent with the total, it is caused by rounding.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss[6]

RMB million Three

months

ended June

30, 2020 Three

months

ended June

30, 2019 Six

months

ended June

30, 2020 Six

months

ended June

30, 2019 YoY

Change











Revenue 4,043.9 3,124.9 7,231.4 5,894.4 22.7% Cost of services (2,482.1) (1,896.5) (4,572.8) (3,610.8) 26.6% Gross profit 1,561.9 1,228.4 2,658.6 2,283.6 16.4% Other income 76.0 65.2 128.0 124.9 2.5% Other gains and

losses 701.5 238.1 721.8 (22.5) NA Impairment losses

under expected credit

losses (ECL) model,

net of reversal (12.1) 0.7 (8.1) (1.2) 601.5% Selling and

marketing expenses (155.3) (103.7) (274.5) (208.5) 31.6% Administrative

expenses (459.0) (370.3) (829.3) (671.2) 23.5% Research and

development expenses (207.5) (131.9) (333.4) (243.6) 36.9% Operating Profit 1,505.5 926.5 2,063.1 1,261.4 63.5% Share of profits

(losses) of associates 59.1 (114.3) (17.9) 73.0 -124.5% Share of losses of

joint ventures (5.6) (13.9) (12.4) (20.2) -38.6% Finance costs (52.8) (20.1) (110.8) (32.8) 238.3% Profit before tax 1,506.1 778.1 1,922.0 1,281.5 50.0% Income tax expense (83.8) (86.7) (194.5) (176.5) 10.2% Profit for the period 1,422.4 691.4 1,727.5 1,105.0 56.3%











Attributable to:









Owners of the

Company 1,414.1 670.3 1,717.2 1,056.8 62.5% Non-controlling

interests 8.3 21.1 10.3 48.2 -78.6%

1,422.4 691.4 1,727.5 1,105.0 56.3%

[6] If the sum of the data below is inconsistent with the total, it is caused by rounding.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (continued)[7]

RMB Three

months

ended June

30, 2020 Three

months

ended June

30, 2019 Six

months

ended June

30, 2020 Six

months

ended June

30, 2019 YoY

Change











Weighted

average number

of ordinary

shares for the

purpose of

calculating

(express in

shares)









– Basic 2,284,251,336 2,281,010,674 2,283,360,465 2,280,549,699 0.1% – Diluted 2,301,825,513 2,283,904,160 2,300,934,641 2,283,904,162 0.7%











Earnings per

share attributable

to ordinary equity

holders of the

parent

(expressed in

RMB per share)[8]









– Basic 0.61 0.29 0.75 0.46 63.0% – Diluted 0.61 0.29 0.74 0.46 60.9%

[7] If the sum of the data below is inconsistent with the total, it is caused by rounding. [8] In June 2020, pursuant e shareholders' general meeting, the Company issued 4 shares for every 10 shares

of the Company by way of capitalization of reserve. In accordance with the regulations of the China Securities

Regulatory Commission, the Company has adjusted the basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per

share for the comparative period according to the 2019 Profit Distribution Plan.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position[9]

RMB million Jun 30, December 31,

2020 2019





Non-Current Assets



Property, plant and equipment 8,170.1 7,666.0 Right of use assets 1,524.1 1,564.4 Biological assets 402.0 360.3 Goodwill 1,369.3 1,362.2 Other intangible assets 486.7 495.9 Interest in associates 857.5 768.3 Interest in joint ventures 47.6 25.2 Deferred tax assets 307.6 262.2 Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss (FVTPL) 5,762.5 4,009.1 Other non-current assets 578.3 62.4 Amount Due from Related Parties 0.2 0.2

19,505.9 16,576.1





Current Assets



Inventories 1,690.5 1,208.3 Contract costs 140.4 180.2 Biological assets 362.9 354.0 Amounts due from related parties 15.8 13.3 Trade and other receivables 4,033.9 3,555.9 Contract assets 454.7 379.4 Income tax recoverable 1.3 6.3 Financial assets at FVTPL 1,804.8 1,701.6 Derivative financial instruments 13.3 36.8 Pledged bank deposits 3.4 4.0 Bank balances and cash 2,848.5 5,223.3

11,369.5 12,663.0





Total Assets 30,875.4 29,239.1

[9] If the sum of the data below is inconsistent with the total, it is caused by rounding.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued)[10]

RMB million Jun 30, 2020 December 31, 2019





Current Liabilities



Trade and other payables 3,238.5 3,392.8 Amounts due to related parties 20.4 24.8 Derivative financial instruments 55.6 86.4 Contract liabilities 1,244.6 897.1 Borrowings 1,787.0 1,809.9 Income tax payables 254.5 261.4 Financial liabilities at FVTPL 43.7 19.5 Lease liabilities 162.8 142.5

6,807.0 6,634.4





Non-Current Liabilities



Borrowings 557.7 762.4 Deferred tax liabilities 211.9 231.1 Deferred income 660.4 667.4 Lease liabilities 1,065.9 1,104.7 Convertible bonds-debt component 1,937.6 1,874.9 Convertible bonds-embedded derivative

component 789.2 298.0 Financial liabilities at FVTPL - 24.7 Other long-term liabilities 192.5 231.8 Total Non-Current Liabilities 5,415.2 5,195.0





Total Liabilities 12,222.3 11,829.4





Net Assets 18,653.1 17,409.7





Capital and Reserves



Share capital 2,311.6 1,651.1 Reserves 16,220.9 15,661.1 Equity attributable to owners of the

Company 18,532.5 17,312.3 Non-controlling interests 120.7 97.5 Total Equity 18,653.1 17,409.7

[10] If the sum of the data below is inconsistent with the total, it is caused by rounding.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps our partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec's open-access platform is enabling more than 4,000 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize our vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" which are not historical facts, but instead are predictions about future events based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. Although we believe that our predictions are reasonable, future events are inherently uncertain and our forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks relating to, among other things, the ability of our service offerings to compete effectively, our ability to meet timelines for the expansion of our service offerings, our ability to protect our clients' intellectual property, unforeseeable international tension, competition, the impact of emergencies and other force majeure. Our forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or listing rules. Accordingly, you are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We provide Non-IFRS gross profit, exclude the impact in revenue and cost from effective hedge accounting, share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations, and Non-IFRS net profit attributable to owners of the Company, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, listing expenses and issuance expenses of convertible bonds, fair value gain or loss from derivative component of convertible bonds, foreign exchange-related gains or losses and amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations. We also provide adjusted Non-IFRS net profit attributable to owners of the Company and earnings per share, which further exclude realized and unrealized gains or losses from our venture investments and joint ventures. We further provide EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Neither of above is required by, or presented in accordance with IFRS. We believe that the adjusted financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing our core business performance and operating trends, and we believe that management and investors may benefit from referring to these adjusted financial measures in assessing our financial performance by eliminating the impact of certain unusual, non-recurring, non-cash and non-operating items that we do not consider indicative of the performance of our core business. Such Non-IFRS financial measures, the management of the Company believes, is widely accepted and adopted in the industry the Company is operating in. However, the presentation of these adjusted Non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. You should not view adjusted results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under IFRS, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

