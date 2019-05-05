WuXi AppTec Acquires Pharmapace to Enhance Biometrics Services for Clinical Development

SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company, today announced that it has acquired Pharmapace, Inc., a US-based clinical research services company with expertise of providing high quality biometrics services for all phases of clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and post marketing support. Upon the closing of this acquisition, Pharmapace will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of WuXi Clinical - the clinical CRO arm of WuXi AppTec - and will continue to focus on growing its core biometrics competences and integrate with WuXi Clinical's other clinical development services.

Founded in 2013 in San Diego, California, Pharmapace provides a full range of biometrics services for all phases of clinical trials, including clinical and statistical programming, data management, biostatistics, clinical data integration, and medical writing with clients in North America, Europe and Asia. With this acquisition, WuXi Clinical expanded its biometrics capabilities in the United States and Europe. By integrating Pharmapace and WuXi Clinical China based biometrics teams, we will be able to provide our global customers with efficient and cost effective biometrics service essentially round the clock.

With the addition of Pharmapace, WuXi Clinical collectively has over 850 employees located in China and the United States, together with our close partners in Europe, Asia Pacific, we can provide customers full services clinical development services as well as functional service provider (FSP) worldwide. China's recent regulatory reforms that embrace overseas trial data provide an unprecedented opportunity for innovators around the world to accelerate and integrate clinical development both regionally and globally through the WuXi Clinical organization.

"Pharmapace is excited to join WuXi AppTec, a world-class organization with superior leadership and long history of success, a like-minded focus with a customer-centric approach, as well as a vision to enable every company to discover and develop drugs for the patients around the world. This combination now allows us to leverage WuXi AppTec's vast resources to offer customers a truly global solution from preclinical development to clinical development and regulatory submission," said Dr. Larry Shen, President and CEO of Pharmapace.

"We are very pleased to welcome Pharmapace to WuXi AppTec. Larry and his leadership team have built a highly reputable biometrics organization in the U.S.," said Edward Hu, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec. "This acquisition further enhances WuXi Clinical's drug development expertise and biometrics capabilities and lays the foundation for the creation of an integrated global biometrics service platform to efficiently and cost effectively provide customers seamless biometrics services globally. Together, we are able to shorten time-to-market of new drugs and to achieve the dream that 'every drug can be made and every disease can be treated'."

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services to help our worldwide customers and partners shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With its industry-leading capabilities such as small molecule R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, and medical device testing, WuXi platform is enabling more than 3,500 innovative collaborators from more than 30 countries to bring innovative healthcare products to patients, and to fulfill WuXi's dream that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

Related Links

http://www.wuxiapptec.com

