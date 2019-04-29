WuXi AppTec Announces Strong First-Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue RMB2,769 Million, up 29.3%

Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company RMB386 Million, up 33.0% Year-Over-Year

Diluted EPS RMB0.33, up 6.5% Year-Over-Year[1]

WuXi AppTec

Apr 29, 2019, 19:30 ET

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (stock code: 603259.SH / 02359.HK), a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations, announces its financial results for first quarter 2019.

All financials disclosed in this press release are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (or "IFRS").

The 2019 First Quarterly Report of the Company has not been audited.

Financial Highlights

  • Strong revenue growth of 29.3% year-over-year to RMB2,769 million.
  • Gross profit grew 27.2% year-over-year to RMB1,055 million. Gross profit margin was 38.1%.[2]
  • Net profit attributable to owners of the Company increased 33.0% year-over-year to RMB386 million.
  • Adjusted non-IFRS net profit attributable to owners of the Company grew 28.3% year-over-year to RMB519 million.
  • Diluted EPS and adjusted non-IFRS EPS increased by 6.5% and 4.7%, respectively.[3]

Management Comment

"We are off to a solid start in 2019 with strong growth momentum," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "Our strong revenue growth was broad-based across all business segments, especially our clinical research and other CRO services. While achieving good revenue growth, we continuously invested in new capabilities and capacities, including talent, laboratories, manufacturing facilities and technologies."

"In the first quarter of 2019, our subsidiary WuXi STA's new drug product manufacturing facility in Shanghai, since its inception at the end of 2018, has passed its first GMP inspection by the European Medical Products Agency (MPA). In addition, three of our Laboratory Testing Division's facilities, Drug Safety Testing, Bioanalytical Services and Medical Device Testing, completed regulatory inspections by the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration), OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), and CNAS (China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment), all with excellent results. Moreover, our newly built Qidong research and development center began operation, and will become an extension of our Shanghai headquarter in the future."

"We believe these investments will build on our solid foundation sustaining our growth. At WuXi AppTec, we will continue to relentlessly enhance our platform with the most comprehensive and cutting-edge technologies so we can fulfill our dream that 'every drug can be made and every disease can be treated'." Dr. Li concluded.

First-Quarter 2019 Results

  • First-quarter 2019 revenue increased 29.3% year-over-year to RMB2,769 million. We experienced strong revenue growth across all business segments, especially for our clinical research and other CRO services.
  • First-quarter 2019 gross profit increased 27.2% year-over-year to RMB1,055 million. Gross profit margin was 38.1%, slightly lower than 38.7% in first-quarter 2018[4] primarily given we continued to enhance capabilities and build capacity. We also paid more incentives, including share-based compensation, to our employees, to sustain talent.
  • First-quarter 2019 net profit attributable to owners of the Company increased 33.0% year-over-year to RMB386 million. We experienced significant synergies across business segments and increased customer conversion rate by fully leveraging the strength of our "integrated end-to-end" R&D services platform.

First-Quarter 2019 Non-IFRS Results

  • First-quarter 2019 non-IFRS net profit attributable to owners of the Company increased 32.0% year-over-year to RMB523 million. This adjusts for RMB32 million share-based payments, RMB99 million foreign exchange-related effects and RMB5 million amortization of intangible assets acquired.

First-Quarter 2019 Adjusted Non-IFRS Results

  • Excluding a further RMB10 million realized and unrealized gains from our venture investments and RMB6 million losses from our joint ventures, first-quarter 2019 adjusted non-IFRS net profit attributable to owners of the Company increased 28.3% year-over-year to RMB519 million.

[1] As of Mar 31, 2018 and Mar 31, 2019, we had 938 million and 1,170 million ordinary shares, respectively.

[2] If prepared under Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises of PRC, the gross profit grew 26.1% year over year to RMB1,056 million. Gross profit margin was 38.1%. 

[3] As of Mar 31, 2018 and Mar 31, 2019, we had 938 million and 1,170 million ordinary shares, respectively.

[4] If prepared under Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises of PRC, first-quarter 2019 gross profit increased 26.1% year-over-year to RMB1,056 million. Gross profit margin was 38.1%, slightly lower than 39.1% in first-quarter 2018.

 

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS and Adjusted Non-IFRS Net Profit
Attributable to Owners of the Company[5]



RMB million

Quarter
ended

31/3/2019

Quarter
ended

31/3/2018

Profit Attributable to Owners of the
Company

386

291

Add:

136

105

Share-based compensation expense

32

7

Listing expenses

-

1

Foreign exchange gain or losses

99

93

Amortization of acquired intangible
   assets from merge and acquisition

5

4

Non-IFRS profit attributable to
Owners of the Company

523

396

Add：

(4)

9

Realized and unrealized gains or
   losses from venture investments

(10)

5

Realized and unrealized share of
   losses of joint ventures

6

4

Adjusted Non-IFRS net profit
attributable to owners of the
Company

519

405



[5] If the sum of the data below is inconsistent with the total, it is caused by rounding.

 

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss[6]




RMB million

Quarter
ended

31/3/2019

Quarter
ended

31/3/2018

YoY
Change




Revenue

2,769

2,142

29.3%

Cost of services

(1,714)

(1,312)

30.6%

Gross profit

1,055

829

27.2%

Other income

60

20

199.8%

Other gains and losses

(261)

(108)

141.8%

Impairment losses under expected credit
losses ("ECL") model

(2)

1

-309.0%

Impairment losses, net of reversal

-

-

-

Selling and marketing expenses  

(105)

(73)

43.6%

Administrative expenses 

(301)

(204)

47.6%

Research and development expenses

(112)

(69)

61.9%

Operating Profit

335

396

-15.5%

Share of profits (losses) of associates

187

(6)

-3165.9%

Share of losses of joint ventures

(6)

(4)

70.6%

Finance costs

(13)

(21)

-38.5%

Profit before tax

503

366

37.5%

Income tax expenses

(90)

(62)

45.3%

Profit for the year

414

304

35.9%




Profit for the year attributable to:


Owners of the Company

386

291

33.0%

Non-controlling interests

27

14

99.6%

414

304

35.9%




Weighted average number of ordinary
shares for the purpose of calculating
(express in shares)


– Basic

1,163,307,960

937,787,000

24.0%

– Diluted

1,164,499,919

937,787,000

24.2%




Earnings per share

(express in RMB per shares)


– Basic

0.33

0.31

6.5%

– Diluted

0.33

0.31

6.5%




[6] If the sum of the data below is inconsistent with the total, it is caused by rounding.

 

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position[7]



RMB million

2019/3/31

2018/12/31



Non-current Assets

 Property, plant and equipment

6,275

6,058

 Goodwill

1,137

1,144

 Other intangible assets

352

348

 Prepaid lease payments

271

272

 Interests in associates

834

619

 Interests in joint ventures

31

37

 Deferred tax assets

240

250

 Financial assets at fair value through profit
or loss ("FVTPL")

1,905

2,079

 Other non-current assets

191

47

 Right-of-use assets

685

-

Total Non-current Assets

11,921

10,854



Current Assets

 Inventories

866

855

 Contract costs

116

98

 Amounts due from related parties

12

14

 Trade and other receivables

2,719

2,499

 Contract assets

345

385

 Prepaid lease payments

6

6

 Income tax recoverable

9

34

 Financial assets at FVTPL

2,583

2,125

 Derivative financial instruments

73

37

 Pledged bank deposits

3

3

 Bank balances and cash 

5,111

5,758

Total Current Assets

11,844

11,813



[7] If the sum of the data below is inconsistent with the total, it is caused by rounding.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued)[8]



RMB million

2019/3/31

2018/12/31



Current Liabilities

 Trade and other payables

2,247

2,611

 Amounts due to related parties

12

12

 Derivative financial instruments

61

153

 Contract liabilities

628

682

 Borrowings

240

120

 Income tax payables

252

184

 Rental liabilities-current

39

-

Total Current Liabilities

3,479

3,762



Non-current Liabilities

 Borrowings

15

15

 Deferred tax liabilities

120

112

 Deferred income 

410

419

 Rental liabilities

742

-

 Provision

14

-

 Other long-term liabilities

96

194

Total Non-current liabilities

1,397

740



Total Liabilities

4,876

4,502



Net Assets

18,888

18,165



Capital and Reserves



 Share capital 

1,170

1,165

 Reserves

17,216

16,523

 Equity attributable to owners of the
Company

18,386

17,688

 Non-controlling interests

502

477

Total Equity

18,888

18,165



[8] If the sum of the data below is inconsistent with the total, it is caused by rounding.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services to help our worldwide customers and partners shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With its industry-leading capabilities such as small molecule drug R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, drug R&D and medical device testing, WuXi platform is enabling more than 3,500 innovative collaborators from more than 30 countries to bring innovative healthcare products to patients, and to fulfill WuXi's dream that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" which are not historical facts, but instead are predictions about future events based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. Although we believe that our predictions are reasonable, future events are inherently uncertain and our forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks relating to, among other things, the ability of our service offerings to compete effectively, our ability to meet timelines for the expansion of our service offerings, and our ability to protect our clients' intellectual property. Our forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or listing rules. Accordingly, you are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.

Use of Non-IFRS and Adjusted Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We provide non-IFRS net profit attributable to owners of the Company and earnings per share, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, listing expenses for offering of our A shares and H shares, foreign exchange-related gains or losses and amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations. We further provide an adjusted non-IFRS net profit attributable to owners of the Company and earnings per share, which exclude realized and unrealized gains or losses from our venture investments and joint ventures. Neither is required by, or presented in accordance with IFRS. We believe that the adjusted financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing our core business performance and operating trends, and we believe that management and investors may benefit from referring to these adjusted financial measures in assessing our financial performance by eliminating the impact of certain unusual and non-recurring items that we do not consider indicative of the performance of our core business. However, the presentation of these adjusted non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. You should not view adjusted results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under IFRS, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

