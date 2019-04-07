WuXi AppTec Appoints Dr. Frederick H. Hausheer as Chief Medical Officer

SHANGHAI and AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company, today announces the appointment of Dr. Frederick H. Hausheer as Chief Medical Officer for the company.

In this executive role, Dr. Hausheer will provide medical, scientific and operational leadership to WuXi Clinical operations in the United States, China and other territories. In addition, he will play a key role in forging and maintaining strong connections between our customers and WuXi's business units by providing inputs on medical and clinical development strategies aimed at seamless integration from preclinical translational research and development into first-in-human studies, as well as for Phase I-IV clinical development plans for our customers.

Dr. Hausheer brings more than 30 years' experience in global oncology clinical drug development and translational science and medicine in commercial and academic settings. He has extensive experience in translational/IND programs, clinical trial design, commercial clinical development, and involvement in regulatory interactions for novel agents spanning from pre-IND and Phase I-III development in the United States, China, Europe, Japan and other territories.

"We're very excited to welcome Dr. Hausheer onboard as our Chief Medical Officer," said Mr. Edward Hu, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec. "Dr. Hausheer's rich experience in global oncology clinical drug development and translational science and medicine makes him ideally suited to taking this role. We are confident in his leadership to strengthen WuXi's clinical development capabilities and capacity globally, and enable more customers to develop better medicine faster to benefit patients around the world."

Prior to joining WuXi, Dr. Hausheer held CEO and CMO positions with several Biopharma companies, and was the Founder and Chairman of BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals. He has also served as a business advisory board member to JP Morgan Chase, the Whittaker Institute at Johns Hopkins, and the National Cancer Institute. Early in his career he served on the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Experimental Therapeutics Section, the NCI Decision Network Panel, and the NCI Institutional Review Board, followed by extensive involvement in national and international Phase I-III clinical trials involving novel treatments for lung, breast, ovarian and other malignancies.

Dr. Hausheer obtained his MD at the University of Missouri, School of Medicine and then became a faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Oncology Center, where he focused on the development of novel experimental therapeutics and pharmacology. He currently holds adjunct professorships at the University of Missouri in Internal Medicine and Oncology and The Johns Hopkins Oncology Center in Medical Oncology. He is an inventor/co-inventor on more than 400 issued United States and international patents.

