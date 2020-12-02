WuXi AppTec Recognized by Frost & Sullivan with 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global provider of R&D and manufacturing enabling services in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced that it has received the 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan, a global business research and consulting firm. This marks the fourth consecutive year WuXi AppTec has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its leadership and innovative services.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards honor companies demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in the areas of leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and business development. WuXi AppTec was recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its unmatched breadth of expertise in facilitating early-stage innovation and clinical research with a global footprint, keen customer focus, and customized solutions. The company's agility and distinguished strategic leadership allowed WuXi AppTec to ensure its business continuity and reliability to global partners while also prioritizing employee welfare in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"WuXi AppTec's differentiated customer service approach emphasizes understanding the different needs of its customers and accordingly curating customized packages," said Frost & Sullivan industry analyst Deepak Jayakumar. "Robust demand, an increase in capacity utilization, and efficient operations, along with its focus on providing best-in-class services, have helped WuXi AppTec garner significant business opportunities across different stages of the drug development process."

"We thank Frost & Sullivan for recognizing the value of our global platform to customers," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "By providing open-access capabilities and technology, we will continue to enable our global partners and bring the best medicines to patients in need."

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps our partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient, socially responsible and sustainable solutions – and has received ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) A Ratings from Morgan Stanley Capital International since 2019. With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec's open-access platform is enabling more than 4,100 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize our vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: www.wuxiapptec.com

