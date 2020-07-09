WuXi AppTec to Launch a Special Webinar on Collaborations that Transform on July 16 | Advances in Rare Diseases: Hemophilia

SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec is pleased to announce that they are about to launch the second session of the webinar series "Collaborations That Transform," highlighting the impact of partnerships in bringing effective therapies to patients. This complimentary webinar, to be broadcast worldwide on July 16, will convene leading physicians, drug developers, patients and advocates. These experts will discuss the latest advances in the development of transformative medicines for hemophilia, including gene therapy and next generation technologies.

As an enabler of the biotech and medical device industry, WuXi AppTec shares the conviction that we must work collaboratively to solve industry-wide problems and bring transformational medicines to people living with rare diseases. On July 16, the webinar will continue the dynamic discussions that began with WuXi AppTec's inaugural rare disease webinar in May. It is complimentary and open to the public.

WuXi AppTec welcomes all to join the conversation.

AGENDA (Eastern Daylight Time).

10:30 Welcome

10:35 – 11:00 Addressing the Unknowns in an Era of Transformations

A conversation with Glenn Pierce , VP Medical, World Federation of Hemophilia, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Third Rock Ventures, and Chief Medical Officer at Ambys Medicines; moderated by Hui Cai , VP and Head of Content Division, WuXi AppTec

11:00 – 12:00 The Quest for Transformative Medicines

Federico Mingozzi , Chief Scientific Officer, Spark Therapeutics

, Chief Scientific Officer, Spark Therapeutics John Pasi , Professor of Haemostasis and Thrombosis, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London

Professor of Haemostasis and Thrombosis, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of Richard Pezzillo , Executive Director, New England Hemophilia Association

Executive Director, New England Hemophilia Association Glenn Pierce , VP Medical, World Federation of Hemophilia

, VP Medical, World Federation of Hemophilia Rogerio Vivaldi, President & Chief Executive Officer, Sigilon Therapeutics

President & Chief Executive Officer, Sigilon Therapeutics Guy Young , Director, Hemostasis and Thrombosis, Children's Hospital Los Angeles; Professor of Pediatrics, University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine

Director, Hemostasis and Thrombosis, Children's Hospital Los Angeles; Professor of Pediatrics, Keck School of Medicine Moderated by Richard Soll , Head of WuXi AppTec's Boston office; Senior Advisor of Strategic Initiatives

12:00 Closing

