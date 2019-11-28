WuXi ATU and GeneMedicine Sign Development and Manufacturing Agreement for Oncolytic Virus Products

SHANGHAI and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi ATU Co., Ltd., (WuXi ATU) - a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, and GeneMedicine - a South Korea-based gene therapy biotechnology company, have formed a strategic partnership for the development and manufacturing of oncolytic virus products. Under the terms of the collaboration, WuXi ATU will provide overall process development, manufacturing and Investigational New Drug (IND) filing services for GeneMedicine's oncolytic virus products.

This is the first international Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) development and manufacturing project empowered by the Oncolytic Virus contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, which has been jointly run by WuXi ATU and GeneSail Biotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., (GeneSail) since August 2019. The partnership marks yet another milestone for WuXi ATU to offer the CMC development and manufacturing of oncolytic virus products that meet global standards, enabling global customers to bring advanced therapies to patients far faster.

GeneMedicine has built several pipelines in the clinical stage with a strategic emphasis on solid tumor, pancreatic, metastatic liver and lung cancer. Through the Oncolytic Virus CDMO platform, WuXi ATU will provide overall process development, viral bank manufacturing, viral stock characterization and cGMP commercial manufacturing services to expedite the development and commercialization for key pipelines at GeneMedicine.

Dr. Chae-Ok Yun, Chief Executive Officer of GeneMedicine said, "WuXi ATU has an integrated cell and gene therapy platform covering all types of products with high quality that comply with global standards. This partnership will help us move our pipelines from the clinical stage to commercialization more efficiently."

"We are delighted to work with GeneMedicine in its development of oncolytic virus products," said Dr. Shuyuan Yao, General Manager of WuXi ATU. "We will make full use of our one-stop service platform, which covers the whole process from product development to commercialization, to support our global customers to accelerate the development of gene therapy and bring more advanced treatment to global patients."

About GeneMedicine

GeneMedicine Co., Ltd., is a gene therapeutic specializing bioventure with oncolytic adenovirus platform technologies. These state-of-the-art platforms are a culmination of 25 years of extensive and rigorous research development. We firmly believe that our pipelines can improve the quality-of-life and symptoms of cancer patients suffering from intractable diseases through innovative and specialized therapeutic solutions. GeneMedicine Co., Ltd. promises to fulfill its social responsibility through the development of groundbreaking gene therapeutic and ethical management practice, aiming to become a global healthcare leader.

About WuXi ATU Co., Ltd.

WuXi ATU Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "WuXi ATU") was founded in September 2017 at the Huishan Economic Development Zone, Wuxi City. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of WuXi AppTec (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "WuXi AppTec"). It engages primarily in cell therapy products and gene vector research and development, production and other related services. WuXi ATU includes Shanghai R&D base, Wuxi R&D base and Wuxi GMP production base. Wuxi R&D base and production base is located at the Life Science and Technology Industrial Park of Huishan Economic Development Zone, with facilities occupying more than 140,000 square feet.

WuXi ATU will make full use of WuXi AppTec's service experience in the area of cell gene therapy for more than ten years, and will build a one-stop service platform in China, covering the whole process of production of gene cell therapy products and integrating research and development, production and consultation. WuXi ATU's services will include GMP production of gene vector plasmids, research and development of gene vectors and GMP production, as well as research and development of cell therapy products and GMP production.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps our partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec's open-access platform is enabling more than 3,700 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize our vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com.

