WuXi Biologics Announced Exclusive Discovery Research with Brii Biosciences for Novel Bispecific Antibody Immunotherapeutics

SHANGHAI, Dec. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, announced today a strategic collaboration with Brii Biosciences (Brii Bio), an innovative biotechnology company operates in China and the US, focusing on accelerating innovation and optimizing access to serve the need of Chinese patients and public health, to discover and develop bispecific antibodies to treat infectious diseases and other immunologic disorders.

This collaboration will further integrate the advantages of the two companies and expedite the development of Brii Bio's pipeline. Under the terms of the exclusive research agreement, Brii Bio has the access to WuXi Biologics' entire antibody platform capabilities including the WuXiBody™ technology to discover novel bispecific antibodies. WuXi Biologics will also be the exclusive development and manufacturing partner of any novel bispecific antibodies discovered from the WuXiBody™ Platform.

"Discovery of novel immunotherapeutics modulating the host immune responses represents an untapped paradigm that may improve the treatment of infectious diseases," said Dr. Zhi Hong, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brii Biosciences, "WuXi Biologics has successfully grown and expanded its capability and capacity in biopharmaceutical, which will enable us to translate target insight to key therapeutic modalities and innovate in China for the world."

"We are pleased to enable Brii Bio in developing and manufacturing bispecific therapeutics through the proprietary WuXiBody™ Platform that tackles technical hurdles of bispecific platforms and tremendously reduces the cost of making these biologics, therefore offer novel treatments for unmet medical needs," said Dr. Chris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi Biologics. "The collaboration is expected to develop and manufacture life-saving biologics targeting different diseases, and then benefit patients around the world."

About WuXiBody™

WuXiBody™, a proprietary bispecific antibody platform of WuXi Biologics, is potentially the Best-in-Class bispecific platform in the field. It can effectively break through the CMC barriers of bispecific antibodies development, expedite the process by 6-18 months and significantly reduce manufacturing cost, a severe limitation of other current bispecific platforms. WuXiBody™ bispecifics have achieved 16g/L in cell culture titer, 95+% purity after one-step Protein A purification and 95+% yield for Protein A step. WuXiBody™ Platform enables almost any mAb sequence pairs to be assembled into bispecific constructs. They are characterized as low immunogencity, long in vivo half-life like mAbs and excellent stability. WuXiBody™ Platform also owns its unique structural flexibility, which makes it convenient to build various formats with different valency (2, 3 or 4 binding sites) to meet the requirements of different bispecific targets.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is the only open-access biologics technology platform in the world offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and value proposition to our global clients. As of June 30, 2018, there were a total of 187 integrated projects, including 98 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 78 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 10 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and 1 project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity of biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore and US reaching 220,000 liters by 2021, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

