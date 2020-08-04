WuXi Biologics Awarded as "Most Honored Company" by Institutional Investor

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, announced that it was awarded as "Most Honored Company" by Institutional Investor, an international financial publication, based on the strength of its outstanding corporate governance and investor relations management. The Company also ranked top three in five other categories, including Best CEO, Best CFO, Best IR professionals, Best IR Team and Best IR Program. Recognition by this publication, and the capital market that it represents, for a second consecutive year affirms the Company's high-performing leadership team, investor relations management, and dedication to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

In only a few years since listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017, WuXi Biologics has received multiple prestigious awards and reports a market cap of over HK$200 billion. The Company is dedicated to practicing global-standard corporate governance and maintaining active communication with the capital market via various channels, including result announcements, global Non-Deal Roadshows (NDR), investor conferences and Investor Days. The Company will continue to improve information disclosure mechanisms and expand communication channels with global investors to create higher value with stable business growth in the long term.

With global leading open-access biologics technology platforms, WuXi Biologics has established extensive partnerships with over 260 global pharmaceutical and biotech companies, with the goal of accelerating and transforming biologics discovery, development and manufacturing. Confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company mobilized a world-class development and manufacturing team consisting of over 1,000 scientists to enable global partners to find potential treatments. Actively practicing corporate and social responsibility, WuXi Biologics is making unique contributions to address this global public health challenge and benefit patients worldwide.

As one of the most influential global financial publications, Institutional Investor is noted for its high-quality award rankings. Covering 1,472 publicly-listed companies across 18 sectors in Asia, the voting this year was conducted by over 2,500 portfolio managers and sell-side analysts. The core evaluation factors include accessibility of senior executives, IR team is well informed and empowered, timeliness of information disclosure, responsiveness, improved corporate structure and ESG information, etc.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. The company's history and achievements demonstrate its commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to its global clients. As of December 31, 2019, there were a total of 250 integrated projects, including 121 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 112 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 16 projects in late-phase (phase III) development, and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany, and Singapore exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, WuXi Biologics will provide its biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

