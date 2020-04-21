WuXi Biologics Completed Acquisition of a Drug Product Manufacturing Facility in Germany

SHANGHAI and LEVERKUSEN, Germany, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, announced that it has completed the acquisition deal with Bayer for a drug product manufacturing plant in Leverkusen, Germany.

Under the asset acquisition agreement signed in January, WuXi Biologics has taken over the plant operations, purchased plant equipment and signed a long-term building lease contract. Equipped with a state-of-the-art drug product filling line, the plant will offer sterile filling and freeze drying services of up to 10 million vials per year.

"We are glad to complete this significant deal with Bayer and establish our second site in Europe," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "With this new plant in Germany, we can better serve our global clients by implementing the unique manufacturing paradigm of 'Global Dual Sourcing' through our robust and premier-quality supply chain. We will continue to enable our global partners to develop and manufacture biologics that benefit patients worldwide."

To help fight COVID-19 at this critical moment, WuXi Biologics has also donated more than 1,600 masks to medical facilities in Leverkusen.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of Dec 31, 2019, there were a total of 250 integrated projects, including 121 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 112 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 16 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany and Singapore exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

SOURCE WuXi Biologics