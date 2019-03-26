WuXi Biologics Receives "Asia's Best CMO of 2018" Award from IMAPAC

SHANGHAI and SINGAPORE, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (Stock Code: 2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, announced that it has received the "Asia's Best CMO of 2018" award from the consulting firm IMAPAC at the recent Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards. The award was given to WuXi Biologics for the tremendous developments in its bioprocessing capabilities over the past year.

The Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards aims to celebrate outstanding bioprocessing experts, organizations, and technologies that facilitate biomanufacturing excellence at enhanced speed, reduced cost and superior quality.

"We are honored to be recognized by IMAPAC for the third time," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "WuXi Biologics is committed to developing globally leading next-generation technologies to accelerate and transform biologics discovery, development and manufacturing. As our global service platform strategy steadily expands to cover China, Ireland, Singapore and the U.S., WuXi Biologics is offering a robust and premier-quality, dual-source global supply chain to enable our clients to more efficiently bring critical biologics to market and benefit patients worldwide."

Over the past eight years, WuXi Biologics has made significant progress in continuous processing and manufacturing, and launched its proprietary WuXiUP platform to enable Biologics manufacturing at competitive costs. With WuXiUP the cell culture has achieved productivity of 2.5g/L/day and 51g/L bioreactor volume in a 20-day process for an Fc-fusion protein, approximately 10 times the productivity of a traditional fed-batch culture.

About WuXiUP Platform

WuXiUP, a proprietary biologics production platform with Ultra-high Productivity, is a next generation biologics manufacturing solution that WuXi Biologics developed to accelerate biologics development and manufacturing as well as to improve affordability of biologics.

With WuXiUP the cell culture has achieved a productivity of 2.5g/L/day and 51g/L bioreactor volume in a 20-day process for an Fc-fusion protein, approximately 10 times the productivity of a traditional fed-batch culture. The platform enables almost any biologics, including mAbs and fusion proteins, to be manufactured at ultra-high productivity. The intensified and continuous cell culture process can be rapidly developed or converted from a traditional fed-batch process with excellent scalability and robustness. It's also coupled with a continuous column chromatography, which enables a similar purification yield of a traditional purification process. This exciting new technology enables 1,000-2,000L disposable bioreactors to achieve similar productivity as traditional 10,000-20,000L stainless bioreactors, which will expedite product launch and significantly reduce the Cost of Goods.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of December 31, 2018, there were a total of 205 integrated projects, including 97 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 94 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 13 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and 1 project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity of biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore and US reaching 220,000 liters by 2021, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

SOURCE WuXi Biologics

