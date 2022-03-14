WuXi Biologics Recognized as 2022 Top-Rated ESG Company by Sustainalytics

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global CRDMO service company, has been recognized as the Industry Top-Rated Company in 2022 by Sustainalytics, a global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) related research, ratings and data. This is the second year in a row that WuXi Biologics has received this recognition.

Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings evaluate over 14,000 companies across 42 industries worldwide, measuring each company's exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and analyzing how well a company is managing them. As the results released in February 2022, WuXi Biologics was assessed as Low Risk by Sustainalytics and ranked top 4% in the industry.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics' CEO and Chairperson of the ESG Committee, commented, "We are very proud to receive such a positive rating from Sustainalytics. Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy, and we firmly believe that ESG plays a critical role in our long-term success. As a global biologics CRDMO service company, WuXi Biologics has been committed to enabling our partners to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics for the benefit of patients worldwide."

WuXi Biologics regards ESG as the cornerstone of the company's sustainable development. In 2021, the company established an ESG Committee at the board level and built a dedicated ESG team to ensure ESG guidelines are integrated into company strategies and daily operations. A recent third-party survey has shown that the company's core competence – including compliance management, risk control, product quality, and social and environmental responsibility – is highly recognized by its stakeholders.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercialization for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of the end of 2021, WuXi Biologics is supporting over 480 integrated client projects, including nine in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

