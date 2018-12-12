WuXi STA and BioLingus sign exclusive technology and marketing collaboration for sublingual delivery

SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., (WuXi STA), a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, and BioLingus, a Swiss biotech company, announce they have formed an exclusive technology and marketing collaboration for sublingual delivery.

Under the terms of the collaboration, WuXi STA will have exclusive access to BioLingus technology for sublingual and buccal delivery in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) sector. BioLingus has developed a novel platform - with patents secured in major countries around the world - to stabilize and deliver sublingually (orally under the tongue) drug targets including small molecules, peptides and proteins that are currently administered to patients via injection.

The collaboration will help further integrate the advantages of WuXi STA drug product services and expedite the development of BioLingus' pipeline and usage of sublingual delivery technology.

In 2017, WuXi STA merged with WuXi AppTec's Pharmaceutical Development Services unit, realizing a seamless integration of the entire chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) supply chain. Over the past year, two new commercial drug product facilities - in Shanghai and Wuxi city, Jiangsu province - have come into operation, enabling WuXi STA to support solid dosage drug development from pre-clinical to commercial, with several phase III and commercial drug product projects underway. The newly introduced sublingual delivery technology will further deepen the scale of solid dosage drug capabilities in WuXi STA, providing customers with more flexible, diverse and advanced solutions.

"We entered into this exclusive collaboration with WuXi STA for this technology in the CDMO sector for a number of reasons. Principally, WuXi STA is one of the world leaders in this field, with an integrated CMC platform from pre-clinical development to commercialization. Furthermore, this partnership will help us develop our own client base on a global scale faster and more broadly than we could do on our own," said Yves Decadt, CEO of BioLingus.

Dr. Minzhang Chen, CEO of WuXi STA, added: "We are very pleased to partner with BioLingus and to offer their award-winning sublingual delivery technology to global new drug developers via WuXi STA's integrated CMC platform. This collaboration will therefore offer more economical, convenient and effective delivery solutions for patients globally."

About BioLingus

Biolingus is an award-winning Swiss biotech company specializing in sublingual delivery, in particular of peptides and macromolecules. The unique technology is also applicable to a wide range of other molecules, going from small molecules to vaccines. In addition to developing its own pipeline of sublingual peptides and proteins, the company is open to partnership programs on proprietary molecules owned by partners.

About WuXi STA

STA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (WuXi STA), a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, is a leading pharmaceutical development and manufacturing capability and technology platform company serving the life science industry, with operations in China and the United States. As a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), WuXi STA offers our worldwide partners efficient, flexible and high-quality solutions for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms.

For more information, please visit: http://www.STApharma.com

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services to help our worldwide customers and partners shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With its industry-leading capabilities such as small molecule R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, and medical device testing, WuXi platform is enabling nearly 3,000 innovative collaborators from more than 30 countries to bring innovative healthcare products to patients, and to fulfill WuXi's dream that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

