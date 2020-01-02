WuXi STA Opens Oligonucleotide Large-Scale Manufacturing Facility

SHANGHAI, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., (WuXi STA) – a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec – today announced the opening of its large-scale oligonucleotide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Changzhou, China. This significant milestone marks WuXi STA's establishment of a comprehensive one-stop platform to support the process R&D and manufacture of oligonucleotide APIs from preclinical to commercial. It enables customers around the world to advance promising new oligonucleotide therapies more rapidly to market for the benefit of patients.

Nucleic acid drugs have gradually become a hot area in the global innovative drug industry and many nucleic acid drugs have been approved by the U.S. FDA in recent years. To help customers accelerate new drugs to market, WuXi STA is continuously strengthening its oligonucleotide platform. The new facility, with over 30,000 square feet, is located at WuXi STA's Changzhou site. With its operation, the Changzhou site can manufacture oligonucleotide APIs up to 1 mol/synthesis run, to better meet the increasing demand of our customers.

WuXi STA's comprehensive platform covers the development and manufacturing of a variety of oligonucleotide modalities including DNA, RNA, Morpholino oligonucleotide (PMO) and peptide conjugates (PPMO). In addition, the company's industry-leading small molecule process chemistry organization adds further value in handling complex conjugation chemistry that involves oligonucleotide and other molecular modalities, as well as a combination of solid and solution phase chemistry to support next-generation oligonucleotide manufacturing technology development.

"By leveraging our small-molecule CMC (Chemical, Manufacturing, and Control) technology and capability platform as well as global standard quality system, WuXi STA provides a robust one-stop shop for oligonucleotide innovators. The opening of this large scale manufacturing facility will empower more global partners to expedite the development and commercialization of oligonucleotide drugs to benefit patients worldwide," commented Dr. Minzhang Chen, CEO of WuXi STA.

WuXi STA's Changzhou site can now provide services involving small molecule, oligonucleotide and peptide process R&D and manufacturing from laboratory to commercial scales. During the past years, it has successfully passed multiple inspections from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

About WuXi STA

STA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec (WuXi STA), is a leading pharmaceutical development and manufacturing capability and technology platform company serving the life sciences industry, with operations in China and the United States. As a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), WuXi STA offers our worldwide partners efficient, flexible and high-quality solutions for integrated CMC (Chemical, Manufacturing, and Control) solutions from preclinical to commercial uses.

For more information, please visit: http://www.STApharma.com

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps our partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec's open-access platform is enabling more than 3,700 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize our vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com.

