WuXi Vaccines Appoints Mr. Jian Dong as Chief Executive Officer

SHANGHAI and DUNDALK, Ireland, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Vaccines, a global leading company with world-class vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) capabilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jian Dong as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). WuXi Vaccines is a joint venture established between WuXi Biologics and Shanghai-based Hile Bio-Technology.

"We are delighted to announce Jian's new appointment. He is a highly regarded leader with over 30 years of bio-pharmaceutical experience, including vaccine production, process development, as well as the design, construction, qualification and operation management of cGMP manufacturing facilities," said Dr. Chris Chen, Chairman of WuXi Vaccines, "We are confident that Jian will lead the company to establish a global high-quality system with outstanding vaccine CDMO capabilities. With a vision to accelerate and transform vaccine development and production, WuXi Vaccines will make substantial contributions to expedite vaccine development and ensure a robust supply chain."

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead WuXi Vaccines. By leveraging our robust capacities and state-of-the-art technologies, the company will further increase its unique presence in the vaccine industry to enable global partners and benefit patients worldwide." Commented Mr. Jian Dong.

Mr. Jian Dong joined WuXi Biologics in 2014, and had been responsible for global biomanufacturing, global engineering, and the overall operations of Wuxi site since 2015. Under the excellent leadership of Mr. Jian Dong, Wuxi site became the first GMP biologics Drug Substance (DS) and Drug Product (DP) facilities in China certified by both the US FDA and EMA. Prior to WuXi Biologics, Mr. Jian Dong spent decades in various roles with increasing responsibilities at Eli Lilly & Co. in the US, Shanghai United Cell Biotechnology and Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. With extensive experience in vaccine manufacturing and facility qualification, he had made significant contributions to the tech transfer and large scale commercial production of recombinant hepatitis B vaccine in China.

In February, WuXi Vaccines completed modular lab installation of its vaccine manufacturing facility in Ireland, which represents a great milestone since the announcement of 240 million USD investment last November. With smooth progress made in the site construction, this integrated vaccine manufacturing facility is expected to be operational in 2021.

About WuXi Vaccines

WuXi Vaccines is a joint venture established between WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) and Shanghai-based Hile Bio-Technology (stock code: 603718.SH). The business model of WuXi Vaccines is to build world-class integrated platforms and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) model to enable global companies to develop and manufacture vaccines.

SOURCE WuXi Biologics

Related Links

http://www.wuxibiologics.com.cn

