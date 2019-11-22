WuXi Vaccines to Build a $240 Million Manufacturing Facility in Ireland

Under the LOI, this new dedicated vaccine manufacturing facility, including drug substance manufacturing (MFG15), drug product manufacturing (DP5) as well as Quality Control labs (QC), will supply a vaccine product of a large global pharma for the global market. The new vaccine manufacturing facility, subject to planning approval, will be located within the WuXi Biologics Campus adjacent to the "Factory of the Future" biologics drug substance manufacturing facility which is scheduled for commercial manufacturing in 2021.

Heather Humphreys T.D., Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation of Ireland, said, "I am delighted to announce 200 highly-skilled jobs in WuXi Vaccines, which is in addition to the 400 roles announced last year by WuXi Biologics for Dundalk. Today's announcement demonstrates, once again, that the Border region is a very attractive location in which to invest."

Eileen Sharpe, Divisional Manager Growth Markets, Europe and Emerging Business at Industrial Development Authority (IDA) Ireland, commented, "A second major investment by WuXi Biologics on its Dundalk site is very welcome news. As the first vaccines contract manufacturing facility in Ireland, this planned second project will considerably strengthen our life sciences ecosystem and reinforce Ireland's strong manufacturing capabilities."

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of WuXi Vaccines, commented, "We're excited to dedicate our first vaccine manufacturing facility in Ireland to enable a large global pharma in the field of vaccines. Due to process complexity, extensive analytic testing, and rigorous regulatory standards, vaccines are difficult to manufacture, and process and quality control are extremely critical for the quality of the product. This new project to exclusively manufacture a vaccine for a global large pharma to supply the global market is among the first of its kind in the industry and is a further testimony to the technical strengths, premier quality, and commercial manufacturing expertise which WuXi Biologics will bring to Dundalk. WuXi Biologics, together with WuXi Vaccines, are continuing to provide our global partners with a robust and premier-quality supply chain network to produce high-quality biologics to benefit patients worldwide."

About WuXi Vaccines

WuXi Vaccines, a joint venture of WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) and Hile Bio-technology (stock code: 603718.SH), is primarily engaged in human vaccine (e.g. cancer vaccine) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) business and provision of end-to-end integrated service and solution platform covering the discovery, development and manufacturing of vaccine from concept to commercial manufacturing.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of June 30, 2019, there were a total of 224 integrated projects, including 106 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 102 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 15 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore, and the U.S. exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

