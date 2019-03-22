Wuzhizhou Island and Round Hainan Regatta jointly present a lineup of Asia's leading yachts and their sailors

The Wuzhizhou Island Cup 2019 RHN Regatta has attracted many award-winning boats and their sailors who have participated in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, the Rolex China Sea Race and the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, among other sailing competitions. This year's event is, for the first time, following a counterclockwise route. The full regatta started out from Haikou, is sailing counterclockwise along the west coast of the island to Sanya, and will then return to Haikou along the island's eastern side. The 56 teams, divided into Dubois 50, IRC1-3 and IRC4-6 class sailboats, commenced the journey from Haikou for the week-long round-island journey and competition, with stops in Wanning and Linhui. It will end back in Haikou.

Wuzhizhou Island is located inside Haitang Bay to the north of Sanya. Wuzhizhou is a must-visit destination for divers, as the locale is one of a few islands worldwide free of reefs or rocky protrusions. The RHN Regatta, hosted by the People's Government of Hainan Province, is an international event with the backing of the State Council's Opinions on Promoting the Construction and Development of Hainan International Tourism Island. The event is classified as a national professional sailing competition under the Chinese government's Water Sports Industry Development Plan, which was jointly issued by nine Chinese authorities. Known as China's premier offshore sailing race, the RHN Regatta has evolved into the most competitive multi-day yacht rally in the country. Wuzhizhou Island, by hosting the race in partnership with RHN Regatta, has taken a big step in its mission to develop the locale into a coveted sports and tourism destination, further helping to expand the race while strengthening the development of Hainan as a recognized brand within the world's sailing community. By doing so, Wuzhizhou Island has made a significant contribution to the transformation of Hainan into an international tourism island and to the construction of the Hainan free trade zone.

The competitors vying for victory are diverse. Of note is that members of the WAMTA Glory of Heroes Team include Fighting Competition - Glory of Warriors founder Guo Chendong, actor Jia Hongwei, actor Yang Zhigang, singer Jin Gangshan, as well as Liu Manjiang, Xing Weiwei, Daniel, Mike and Glenn, the crew members who won the championship of the Clipper 2017-2018 Race. The star-studded team has attracted a lot of media attention. In addition, the China Mobile and the Zhou Liu Fu Women's sailing teams have become strong contenders. The performances by the superstars and top sailors are expected to be outstanding during the Wuzhizhou Island Cup 2019 RHN Regatta.

SOURCE Round Hainan Regatta