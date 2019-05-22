WW - the new Weight Watchers - Announces the Appointment of former Disney Executive Anna Hill as New General Manager for UK

LONDON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WW – the new Weight Watchers - announced Disney veteran Anna Hill will join as General Manager of the UK on 12 August, overseeing all aspects of the UK business and reporting to Corinne Pollier, President of International for WW.

"We see tremendous potential for WW in the UK and believe Anna is the right leader to fulfill that potential," said Pollier. "Anna has built strong brand partnerships which we believe is key to our success, she has spent a lot of time working closely with Disney's licensing business as well as leading the digital transformation at Disney and driving the health and wellbeing agenda. Anna's strong brand and business management experience will be powerful assets as we look to return our UK business to growth."

Hill joins WW after 19 years with The Walt Disney Company where most recently she was VP and CMO of the UK, Ireland and Nordics business, as well as Head of Franchise Management and GM of Disney Media Sales and Brand Partnerships for the UK.

"As a WW member and as a professional focused on building, protecting and evolving brands, I am so inspired to join WW to lead the UK business," said Hill. "I have been a WW member several times over the years and it has given me the tools and inspiration to live a healthier lifestyle. I truly believe it's the best weight loss and healthy living program, and from personal experience, I know it works. I look forward to bringing WW to life for our members, prospective members and all consumers in the UK."

WW has a long history in the UK, established in 1967 and today generating $25 million in revenue and serving nearly 400,000 members at the end of the first quarter of 2019. In 2018, the UK business generated $107 million in revenue. Today, the UK brand is represented by a diverse and inspiring group of ambassadors, including Robbie Williams, Alison Hammond, Louise Pentland, and Candice Braithwaite, as well as 75 member ambassadors sharing their journeys in social media.

