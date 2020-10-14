WW Collaborates with Zoom For the Launch of New Experiences OnZoom and Zoom's Application Marketplace

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program, announced today it has expanded its relationship with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. for the launch of two new experiences, OnZoom, an online events platform and Zapps, an in-app marketplace. The products were revealed during Zoomtopia , Zoom's annual user conference, from October 14 through October 15, 2020.

It is estimated that the average adult in the U.S. spends around 7 hours per day sitting.1 Sedentarism has material negative health impacts including risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.2 As the health and wellness partner for OnZoom and Zapps, WW will lean into its core tenets of meeting people where they are to deliver Zoom's users a tangible benefit and reinforce the brands credentials as the world's partner in wellness.

"At WW, our mission is to inspire healthy habits for real life - for EVERYONE," said Gail Tifford, WW Chief Brand Officer. "We understand people are spending many hours in their chairs, behind their computers and on Zoom and we see a great opportunity to further impact the health of people around the world. We are excited to expand our relationship with Zoom for OnZoom and Zapps to bring our science-backed, behavior change expertise to life in a new way."

As a launch partner for Zapps , launching later this year, WW will create one of the first applications for the platform, focused on driving scalable behavior change and encouraging Zoom users to adopt healthy habits by way of a push notification mechanism served through the Zoom interface to remind users to stand, stretch and hydrate throughout the day. On top of the functional push notification and hydration tracker in the WW Zapp, WW will also continuously curate custom and relevant wellness content for the application - inclusive of mindfulness techniques, healthy snack ideas, and easy post-work dinner recipes.

As part of the collaboration for OnZoom, WW will develop bespoke content inclusive of a "WWeekend with WW", with a happy hour on Friday, October 16 at 5PM ET led by WW Head of Nutrition and Wellness Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN focused on building healthy habits and snack hacks while working from home. Additionally, on Sunday, October 18 at 10AM ET and 1PM ET, WW will host two virtual Open Houses with expert WW Coaches who will share the magic of a WW Workshop including tips to begin a weight loss and wellness journey. The events are free and open to anyone to attend via the OnZoom platform.

