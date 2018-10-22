WW Freestyle™ Program is the Most Effective and Livable Weight-Management Program in WW History

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WW (NASDAQ: WTW) today announced that its WW Freestyle Program is the most successful weight-management program so far in the company's history. WW members in North America who tracked their weight six months after starting WW Freestyle lost 10% more weight than members during the same period in the prior year on the previous program.

"We're committed to always being the world's best weight-management program and the success of WW Freestyle only solidifies our leading position. Our WW Freestyle program is focused on livability and how it is possible to enjoy the food, fun, and occasions in life while continuing to meet weight loss goals and develop healthy habits," said Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, WW. "Last month we added the tagline 'Wellness that Works' to our name to reflect our program's efficacy and today, we're thrilled to share that our findings continue to support that. Our WW members in North America have lost 10% more weight with WW Freestyle than with our prior program."

The company announced on September 24 that it would become WW and add the tagline "Wellness that Works" to reflect the next stage of its evolution to not only remain committed to being the best weight management program but also evolve to become the world's partner in wellness.

*Comparing digital members who tracked weight 6 months after starting WW Freestyle vs. the same time period on the prior program in the prior year.

