WW Names Amy Weinblum Chief Business Development Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WW (NASDAQ: WTW) – the new Weight Watchers – today announced that veteran television and live events producer and Oprah Winfrey's longtime Chief of Staff Amy Weinblum has been named Chief Business Development Officer. Weinblum will be responsible for the development of new business platforms for the Company with particular focus on leveraging Winfrey's powerful role as an advocate for WW. Weinblum's appointment builds on her eight years as Winfrey's trusted advisor across her many businesses, including WW over the past three years. Weinblum will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Mindy Grossman and will join the Company's Executive Committee.

"I am thrilled to welcome Amy to WW as we continue to reimagine the role we can play for our members, their communities, and the world," said Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, WW. "Drawing on her deep expertise in developing businesses and building events, content and experiences with brands, along with her close working relationship with Oprah, Amy will help tap into new opportunities to broaden our community while creating new business verticals."

While serving as Winfrey's Chief of Staff, Weinblum worked closely with WW's senior leadership team to develop the Company's strategic vision to make wellness accessible to all and inspire healthy habits for real life. Weinblum has been instrumental in helping realize Winfrey's vision across her businesses and partnerships by exploring new areas of growth and recognizing untapped opportunities for development. Most recently, she oversaw Winfrey's partnership with Apple to create original content for their platform.

"Amy has been my right hand - and my left - for the past eight years helping to manage several key projects and initiatives," said Oprah Winfrey. "WW has gained a truly dynamic, forward-thinking leader and advisor in Amy. With her deep knowledge of WW and the alignment between its mission and my own, Amy is perfectly positioned to help drive WW's transformation."

Weinblum played key roles at Harpo Inc.; Harpo Productions; OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network; O: The Oprah Magazine; the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa; the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation; and various projects in television, film, live events, publishing and philanthropy. Weinblum served as Executive Producer of "An Evening with Oprah," the successful arena-show tours across Canada, Australia and New Zealand, expertise that will be leveraged in her new role at WW as she explores new avenues to create unique experiences.

"Working for Oprah for the last eight years has truly been the most extraordinary experience of my career. Through her partnership and work with WW, I have been so inspired by its incredible impact on the lives of its members - and believe we've only just begun to see all that is possible," said Weinblum. "To be given this opportunity to join Mindy's excellent team, combining my passion for WW and Oprah's mission to help people be the best version of themselves, is the perfect next step in the evolution of my relationship with the Company and my work with Oprah."

Weinblum began her career in television after graduating cum laude from Penn State University. She quickly rose from NBC Page to Producer, working on programs including the Emmy Award-winning "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn" for Comedy Central. From there, she went on to run Robert De Niro's office at Tribeca Productions. Weinblum is a member of the Producers Guild of America and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

About WW

WW is the new Weight Watchers, a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight-management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by the Company pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company's website at corporate.ww.com).

For more information, contact:

Megan Bishop, Teneo for WW

+1 917.544.0071

megan.bishop@teneo.com

SOURCE WW

Related Links

http://ww.com

