WW Presents "Oprah's Your Life In Focus: Spring Forward Stronger" Virtual Experience

The special event is designed to celebrate and empower mothers, along with all parents, caregivers, and anyone who was forced to set their needs aside during this time, to spring forward stronger and lead their best, healthiest lives. The experience will feature a conversation with award-winning actress, talk show host, producer, business mogul and mother of two, Drew Barrymore.

During the May 8 live experience, Oprah will also be joined by therapist and popular host of the In the Light podcast, Dr. Anita Phillips, along with a special audience of inspiring mothers, parents and caregivers focused on reclaiming their health.

Watch a special message from Oprah HERE.

"As we look ahead to a new chapter, it's important to reflect upon everything so many have sacrificed this past year," said Oprah Winfrey. "This Mother's Day weekend, let's honor the collective resilience that we've shown in the face of adversity and set our sights on brighter days ahead."

The "Oprah's Your Life in Focus: Spring Forward Stronger" virtual event will kick off with an energizing pre-show followed by the main event with Drew Barrymore. Oprah and Drew will discuss what the past year has taught them about resilience - including Drew's experience as a mother of two young children - and how it has helped inform their vision for the days ahead.

"As a mother and grandmother, I can say firsthand how much this topic means to me, particularly right now," said Mindy Grossman, WW President and CEO. "We now know how important it is to care for the ones you love as well as the importance of putting yourself - and your health - first. We are so honored to have Oprah host another powerful event, which will inspire hope and help us reflect while coming together as a community to carve our path forward to wellness."

In addition to inspiring and meaningful discussions, event participants will engage in an interactive workbook exercise to help them further prepare for the next steps in their health and wellness journeys.

"With the second installment of Oprah and WW's quarterly series, we're thrilled to continue to offer live, free, virtual experiences focusing on what matters most, as we look ahead to the future," says Amy Weinblum, WW Chief Business Development Officer. "These intimate, interactive experiences allow people to reset, refocus and reconnect to themselves and each other and activate their healthiest, best lives."

To join the free global experience, visit ww.com/oprah . Event registrants will receive a free digital workbook and a digital goodie bag inclusive of a special WW offer. The event will be hosted as a Zoom Video Webinar and live streamed on Oprah's Facebook channel as well as WW's Facebook and YouTube channels. It will remain available for on demand viewing across all platforms.

