WWE Legend Hulk Hogan to Appear at Superhero Car Show & Comic Con

"Hulkmaniacs" will be able to meet the iconic wrestler August 4th and 5th in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Superhero Car Show & Comic Con is excited to announce the addition of WWE legend Hulk Hogan to their star-studded lineup. Hogan will appear Thursday, August 4 and Friday, August 5 at the Freeman Expo Hall in San Antonio, Texas. The 4-day interactive pop culture festival will feature celebrity appearances, a Hollywood car show, photo ops, panel discussions, musical performances, plus much more.