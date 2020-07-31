WWF Announced Strategic Partnership with Kuaishou on Global Tiger Day to Protect Wild Tigers

"This charity event creatively combines endangered wild tiger and intangible cultural heritages, both of which are facing the issue of inheritance and sustainable development," said Liu Peiqi, Director of WWF China Northeast China Project. "We are happy to join hands with a powerful platform like Kuaishou and find that more people are aware of the protection of wild Siberian tigers and even the global wild tigers," added Liu.

"In traditional Chinese culture, the tiger is considered the king of all beasts, symbolizing power, justice, and protection," explained Qi Hang, regional cooperation director of Kuaishou. "As tigers are experiencing unprecedented threats due to illegal trade in tiger parts, we team up with WWF and intangible cultural heritage craftsmen, calling on the public to protect the natural environment and refuse consumption of tiger products."

During the live-streaming, WWF introduced how illegal trade in tiger parts threatens the wild tiger population, and reiterate its commitment to protecting the species in the coming years.

WWF's philosophy and commitment received wide popularity on the Kuaishou platform that it wins over 54,000 followers within three days since joining.

About World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)

WWF, founded in 1961 and headquartered in Gland, Switzerland, is one of the world's largest and most respected conservation organizations, aiming to build a future in which humans can live in harmony with nature. WWF officially joined Kuaishou on July 28. Through charity events co-launched with Kuaishou, WWF aims to increase public awareness of wild tiger protection.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology develops content sharing platforms and makes content production, distribution and consumption fast and easy. Our content recommendation system is built on a deep understanding of our users and the content being shared on our platforms every day.

Our flagship product, Kuaishou, is China's leading short video-sharing and social networking platform that enables users to capture the unique and memorable moments of their everyday lives and to interact with followers in real-time. Our technology offers users a highly personalized experience and encourages members from all communities to create and discover exciting and dynamic content.

Founded in 2011, Kuaishou Technology is headquartered in Beijing, with more than 10,000 employees and offices in China, the United States, India and Brazil. Our notable investors include DCM Ventures, Morningside Venture Capital, Sequoia Capital, Temasek Holdings, Tencent and Baidu. For more information, please visit www.kuaishou.com.

March 2011 GIF Kuaishou was created as a tool for creating animated GIFs

GIF Kuaishou was created as a tool for creating animated GIFs October 2013 GIF Kuaishou was transformed into a short-form video social platform - Kuaishou

GIF Kuaishou was transformed into a short-form video social platform - Kuaishou January 2015 Kuaishou's DAU (daily active user) exceeded 10 million

Kuaishou's DAU (daily active user) exceeded 10 million September 2017 Kuaishou's total users exceeded 600 million while DAU exceeded 80 million

Kuaishou's total users exceeded 600 million while DAU exceeded 80 million December 2017 Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 100 million

Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 100 million June 2018 Kuaishou Technology completed the acquisition of Acfun, an ACG video community

Kuaishou Technology completed the acquisition of Acfun, an ACG video community May 2019 Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 200 million

Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 200 million March 2020 Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 300 million

Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 300 million July 2020 Kuaishou's Livestream DAU surpassed 170 million

