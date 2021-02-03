WWP Beauty in Partnership with Scentinvent™ Technologies Disrupts the Fragrance Market with a Revolutionary Technology and New Product Line

Unlike fragrances of the past that sit on a vanity or shelf, this new innovation is in an ultra-portable and convenient solid format that is ideal for on-the-go use. The innovative, clear, solid texture melts onto the skin with a velvety soft finish and is enriched with skin-loving ingredients that offer hydration, soothing and antioxidant benefits. The proprietary formulation is the first solid fragrance format on the market to combine fragrance with color and ingredients that are good for the skin, and that are 100% alcohol free.

Josh Kirschbaum, CEO of WWP Beauty said "The Es·sence Collection powered by Scentinvent™ Technologies truly is the future of fragrance. Our company could not be prouder to partner with the award-winning creators and entrepreneurs of Scentinvent™ Technologies, Abby Wallach and Caroline Fabrigas, to bring this female-led innovation to beauty brands globally. We know this product is going to disrupt the fragrance industry and empower brands to offer a new, fresh way to let their consumers experience fragrance unlike never before".

"We are thrilled to have the full support of Josh and the WWP Beauty team to capitalize on our many years of work in perfecting our Scentinvent™ Technologies innovations to bring them to the beauty industry on a global scale," said Abby Wallach and Caroline Fabrigas, Co-founders of Scentinvent™ Technologies, LLC.

WWP Beauty is bringing The Es·sence Collection to the market in the form of three unique collections. Each collection has been designed to target a specific sector of the beauty industry, showcasing how brands in every space can play with color, packaging, and fragrance to further innovate their brands and offerings to their end consumers. WWP Beauty's three collections are divided by a unique scent story and innovative packaging to showcase the company's expansive capabilities in this new sector of the fragrance industry.

