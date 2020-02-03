WWPR Announces Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School as New Pro Bono Client

WWPR's Pro Bono Committee was established in 1993 to offer marketing and communications expertise to non-profit organizations focused on supporting women and/or children in the DC region. Through it, some of Washington's top PR professionals are able to leverage their expertise in strategic planning, media relations, branding and more to organizations working for the greater good. Academy of Hope is WWPR's ninth pro bono client since it began providing marketing and communication services to local nonprofit organizations that support women and families and in 1993.

"One of the things that made Academy of Hope stand out for us is that roughly 60 percent of their adult learners are women," said WWPR President Sarah Beth Cloar. "We know that parents' educational attainment is correlated with a reduction in childhood poverty as well as children's success with literacy and school. Supporting an organization that provides a path forward for women and their families is a natural fit for us."

As part of the new pro bono client relationship, WWPR will work to increase awareness of Academy of Hope in DC, develop messaging that will enhance its visibility among potential learners and donors, and maximize community interest in their programming. Additionally, the Academy of Hope will receive the proceeds from the 2020 and 2021 Woman of the Year luncheon silent auction.

"In 2020, we are celebrating 35 years of transforming lives, strengthening communities and redefining education," said Academy of Hope's Chief Executive Officer Lecester Johnson. "Looking forward, we want every adult learner in the District to find their way to us. We are excited to collaborate with WWPR to help us tell the Academy of Hope story and connect more people to hope."

The Academy of Hope welcomes all adult learners (18+) at all levels. It offers programming on both achieving a high school diploma as well as transitioning to higher education or a career pathway in Healthcare, Hospitality and Office Administration. As Academy of Hope students build their skills and confidence, their families and children benefit as well. Many adult learners report becoming more involved in their children's homework or school after attending classes at Academy of Hope.

About Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School

Academy of Hope (AoH) is a Washington, DC-based workforce development and adult education provider. AoH provides educational programming integrated with career development and supportive services. We deliver high quality instruction for adults 18 to 70+ years old across all skill levels — from beginning-to-read to preparing individuals for college. We provide adults with career training in healthcare, hospitality, and office administration, helping learners to gain academic skills, high school credentials, and employment, as well as confidence, increased self-esteem, and a higher quality of life for themselves and their families. For further information, contact Maria McLean at maria@aohdc.org.

About Washington Women in Public Relations

Washington Women in Public Relations is a member-based professional society cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship and industry networking. Visit us at wwpr.org, connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @WWPR and on Instagram @WWPRDC. For more information about WWPR, contact info@wwpr.org. WWPR's work with Academy of Hope will be led by its 2020 Pro Bono Committee co-chairs Elynsey Price and Zorie Valchev who oversee the efforts of a diverse and talented group of local volunteers. For more information, email probono@wwpr.org.

SOURCE Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR)

