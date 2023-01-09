WWPR Inducts 2023 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR), a leading resource for female communications professionals in the nation's capital, today announced its 2023 Board of Directors . In lieu of a vote at the organization's Annual Meeting, all WWPR members were invited to vote online for the new board in December 2022. The 2023 Board is as follows:

President: Elynsey Price, Marriott International & Zorie Valchev , Novartis

, Novartis Vice President: Chelsea Echavarria , Edelman

, Edelman Past President: Jacqueline Wilson , Stratacomm

, Stratacomm Treasurer: Aisha Johnson , U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

, U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission Secretary: Lauren Tyler , Adfero

, Adfero Sponsorship/Partnership Chair: Suzanne Struglinski , Industry Dive

, Industry Dive Content Co-Chair: Agatha Aramayo , Stratacomm

, Stratacomm Content Co-Chair: Andrea Sok , Sok Influencer PR

, Sok Influencer PR Design Chair: Kate Keverline , The Carlyle Group

, The Carlyle Group Digital Marketing Chair: Florence Sumaray , The Nellis Group

, The Nellis Group Diversity & Inclusion Chair: Jewel McFadden , World Bank Group

, World Bank Group Emerging Leaders Awards Co-Chair: Colleen Gallagher , OnWrd & UpWrd

, OnWrd & UpWrd Emerging Leaders Awards Co-Chair: Charmaine Riley , A—B

, A—B Membership Co-Chair: Ianthe Metzger , Planned Parenthood Federation of America

, Planned Parenthood Federation of America Membership Co-Chair: Amanda Cate , American Society of Anesthesiologists

, American Society of Anesthesiologists Pro Bono Co-Chair: Maggie Moore , Partnership for Public Service

, Partnership for Public Service Pro Bono Co-Chair: Anne Thomas , OBXtek

, OBXtek Professional Development Co-Chair: Stephanie Miceli , National Geographic

, National Geographic Professional Development Co-Chair: Jackie Gulley , Moody's Corporation

, Moody's Corporation Social Media Chair: Alyssa Hackbarth , Liberty Hospitality Group

, Liberty Hospitality Group Woman of the Year Co-Chair: Jessica Brown , Conservation International

, Conservation International Woman of the Year Co-Chair: Emma Gresser , EY

WWPR has cultivated and inspired female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond for more than four decades. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking and the Board of Directors accomplishes this by leading the charge throughout all of its programming.

"The 2023 WWPR Board of Directors is composed of exceptional communicators representing a variety of sectors," said Zorie Valchev, President and Elynsey Price, President, WWPR. "We are excited to see how their expertise, ingenuity and diverse perspectives will help us shape WWPR's next chapter. We are confident that this year we will continue to grow the organization and its value to our membership and community at large."

Throughout the year, WWPR will continue to host its annual professional development and networking events for female communicators at every stage of their careers, including two annual signature events: the Emerging Leaders Awards and the Woman of the Year Awards.

ABOUT WASHINGTON WOMEN IN PUBLIC RELATIONS

Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is a member-based professional society cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking. Visit us at wwpr.org, connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @WWPR and on Instagram @WWPRDC.

