Wyclef Jean Is Ready To Set Off Your Earbuds On An Entirely New Level With His New Show "RunThatBack," Premiering August 20th.

RunThatBack is co-created by Malka Media and Executive Producer Louis Krubich, the team behind hit shows: All The Smoke, Morning Kombat, Get Some with Gary Owen, 4th and Forever and the upcoming Fox documentary Tua. "Wyclef is a cross generational talent that connects music and culture and we're humbled by the opportunity to help amplify the stories he wants to tell," says Krubich. Creative Director and Showrunner Kerry Laster was instrumental in the cutting edge and of-the-moment milieu surrounding the show. Regarding collaborator Laster, Krubich states, "Having Kerry Laster showrun and direct this series is wildly exciting for us. He is a true creative genius and someone we highly respect."

In an exciting collaboration with BACARDÍ® rum, Wyclef will serve up untold stories over signature rum cocktails from his rockstar life as a founding member of the icon group "The Fugees" in segments like "Rum Talk" and "Toast Up." As Wyclef says, "A lot of the things you're gonna hear, you ain't really gonna believe. So you've got no choice but to Run That Back!"

RunThatBack premieres its 12 episode first season on August 20th at 7 PM/EST on Wyclef's YouTube channel, with new episodes airing weekly. RunThatBack will also be available in audio form the following day on all major podcasting platforms.

About Wyclef Jean:

Three-time Grammy award-winning artist and producer, with sales of 100 million albums worldwide and 20 million singles globally, Wyclef Jean is one of the most influential figures in popular culture. Having made his indelible mark on the music landscape as a founding member of The Fugees, he has continued his soaring success through his solo career, and produced some of the most successful songs in history. Wyclef is one of the few artists whose work transcends space and time by understanding and absorbing the influences around him and translating them into a sound that is always relevant and fully his own.

As a solo artist, Wyclef has released seven albums, selling nearly nine million copies worldwide. His 2017 studio album, Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee, was named one of the "25 Most Anticipated Albums" of the fall by Billboard Magazine. In November 2018, Netflix announced the production of an untitled animated project based on the real-life story of his childhood in Haiti. Wyclef recently released his newest project, Wyclef Goes Back to School, a collaboration with students he met while touring the US.

About Malka Media:

MALKA is a creative studio leveraging the instincts of a creative agency but built on the backbone of an agile production company. We are the makers. We don't just dream it, we create it; because we know how. From original productions like Netflix documentaries and branded episodic series on Verizon, to VR/AR, animated videos, social content and full on content strategy and marketing campaigns, our 90+ full-time creative staff work in every creative medium. We took what was typically done by multiple vendors and built it under a single roof, letting our creatives expand their creative knowledge sets while elevating every piece of content that comes out of the studio. This is content at the speed of culture. With facilities in Santa Monica, CA and Jersey City, NJ and some of the most talented creatives in the industry, we plug in anywhere, anytime, on projects large and small, for clients across every industry.

SOURCE MALKA