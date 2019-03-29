Wyman-Gordon Company Finalizes Land Deal, Clearing Path for Worcester Ballpark

WORCESTER, Mass., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyman-Gordon Company announced today it has finalized the sale of an 18-acre land parcel near Kelley Square in downtown Worcester. The property was sold to Boston-based Madison Downtown Holdings LLC., which plans to redevelop the former industrial site. The project includes plans for a new apartment building, two hotels, retail space, restaurants and a 10,000-seat ballpark that is slated to become the future home of the Worcester Red Sox.

"We're thrilled to officially close the sale and help this exciting revitalization project move forward," said Ronald Brooks, Manager of Property Services & Security at Wyman-Gordon Company. "Wyman-Gordon has a rich history in Worcester, dating back to the 1800s, and it will be gratifying to see our property be reborn into a new centerpiece of the community. We're confident this transaction will result in positive economic impact on the area for generations to come."

Madison Downtown Holdings signed the original purchase agreement in May of 2018. Prior to that, Wyman-Gordon Co. had readied the site with the demolition of former factory buildings, ground leveling and cleanup to prepare for a potential buyer. The ownership transfer became official on March 29, 2019.

Wyman-Gordon Company was represented by Todd K. Helwig, partner at Mirick, O'Connell, DeMallie & Lougee, LLP.

