Wyman's Expands Wild Blueberry Supply and Freezing Capacity to Meet Strong Consumer Demand

MILBRIDGE, Maine, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer demand increases for nutritious and delicious wild blueberries, and with the annual harvest fast approaching, Jasper Wyman & Son (Wyman's) announced today that it is expanding its wild blueberry supply and freezing operations. On July 15, Wyman's acquired the wild blueberry assets of Ellsworth-based Allen's Blueberry Freezer which includes 2,800 acres of wild blueberry land, substantial freezing capacity, and more than 50,000 square feet of cold storage.

"Roy Allen and his team have been strong leaders in the wild blueberry industry for decades and they've built an excellent team that we're excited to welcome into the Wyman's family," said Tony Shurman, President and CEO of Wyman's.

"When evaluating this opportunity for our company, Wyman's was a logical choice," said Roy Allen. "The company would be in the hands of good people, who live and work in Maine, treat their employees well, care about Maine's wild blueberry heritage and its industry, and who have a business that is poised for continued growth. Wyman's checked all the boxes for us."

Increased Demand Brightens Outlook for Maine's Wild Blueberry Industry

Wyman's, a family-owned business founded in Milbridge in 1874, has seen a significant increase in demand in recent years. As consumers have discovered the health and taste benefits of wild blueberries, which are featured prominently in the company's range of offerings, Wyman's has grown to become the leading brand of frozen fruit in America, and also has a strong position in the ingredient and food service channels. To support this growth, the company has made significant moves to increase supply, adding millions of pounds of wild blueberries through new agreements with top quality growers–and now acquiring the wild blueberry assets of Allen's.

Shurman believes significant upside remains for the industry as a whole, noting that "wild blueberries have undeniable and meaningful benefits over ordinary blueberries that most of the world has yet to discover." With a strong market outlook, the company continues to seek good opportunities to increase supply for the long term. Shurman concludes, "we're fortunate to harvest this remarkable berry and to have excellent partnerships in our efforts to share it with consumers far and wide."

About Wyman's

Based in Milbridge, Maine, Wyman's was founded by Jasper Wyman in 1874 and is still family-owned by his descendants. Wyman's is on a mission to help the world eat more fruit. The company is one of the leading growers, processors and marketers of wild blueberries in the world and delivers the product in many forms in addition to frozen – as juice, powder and dried. Wyman's sells into a variety of channels including Retail, Ingredient, and Food Service. Its newest innovation is Just Fruit cups which provides a convenient way to increase one's fruit intake. In 2020, Wyman's became the number #1 brand of frozen fruit in the country. Learn more at wymans.com.

